Cornell vs Dartmouth Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 2 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Cornell Big Red and the Dartmouth Big Green square off inside the Edward Leede Arena on Friday in Ivy League action. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Big Red (15-3, 4-0 Ivy League) are on a five-game winning streak after an 83-68 home win over the Princeton Tigers on Saturday. The Big Green (5-12, 1-3) are looking to build on their 75-71 home win on Saturday over the Brown Bears.

Also Read: Creighton vs. Butler Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 2 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Cornell vs. Dartmouth betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Cornell Big Red -10.5 (-115) Over 151.5 (-110) -650 Dartmouth Big Green +10.5 (-105) Under 151.5 (-110) +475

Cornell vs. Dartmouth head-to-head

The Cornell Big Red and the Dartmouth Big Green are no strangers to one another, as this will be the 225th game between these programs. The matchup has been relatively even, as Cornell holds a 115-109 record, including winning the previous two games.

Their most recent contest was last season when they played in Ithaca inside Newman Area, where the Big Red picked up a 95-83 overtime home win on Feb. 17, 2023.

Where to watch Cornell vs. Dartmouth

This Ivy League matchup is not going to be available on linear television. If you cannot be at the Edward Leede Arena, you can stream the game on the ESPN+ app to catch all the action.

Cornell vs. Dartmouth crucial injuries

Cornell

Guard Isaiah Gray: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Dartmouth

No injuries to report

Cornell vs. Dartmouth: Best picks and prediction

As of late, these offenses are on two completely different levels: Cornell is scoring 88.0 points in its previous five games, while Dartmouth is averaging just 58.8 points in its last four. When diving into the against-the-spread records of these two programs, there is a difference: the Big Red are 8-8 against the spread, while the Big Green are a putrid 5-10 against the spread.

Cornell is doing incredibly well compared to Dartmouth, who has lost four of its previous five outings outright. This game should not be too close, and Cornell has looked like a serious force in the Ivy League, so go with the Big Red to cover the spread on the road in this game.

Pick: Cornell Big Red -10.5 (-115)

Also Read: Zvonimir Ivisic eligibility: What stopped Kentucky forward from playing for Wildcats? Latest news and eligibility status explored