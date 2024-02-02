Pennsylvania vs Brown Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 2 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Pennsylvania (9-10, 1-3) hosts Brown (5-14, 1-3) on Friday in a matchup featuring two struggling Ivy League squads.

The hosts have dropped three in a row since opening league play with a win over Dartmouth. Their last setback was a three-point loss to Columbia. Brown, meanwhile, has lost two straight close games after a win at Harvard. But five of the Ivy League's eight squads are 1-3 in league play, so the winner here will jump to the middle of the pack.

Penn relies on youth and perimeter scoring. Coach Steve Donahue's team boasts a pair of freshmen guards among its top four scorers. With senior Clark Slajchert sidelines by injury, Tyler Perkins (14.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Sam Brown (11.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg) will have to continue to play above their freshman experience level.

Penn makes 9.9 3-pointers per game, and their 38.2% mark from long range is among the nation's best.

Brown and coach Mike Martin have recruited internationally and have a strong and experienced team but has struggled in shooting, connecting just 42.1% of its shots, which ranks towards the bottom of the NCAA standings.

The Bears also make just 64.4% of their free throws. Junior guard Kino Lilly leads them in scoring (19.0 ppg), while junior forward Nana Owusu-Anane is one of the league's top post presences (14.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg).

Pennsylvania vs. Brown: Betting Odds

Brown is a 2.5 point home favorite, with the moneyline suggesting a very competitive game. Brown pays out at -130 and Penn at +110. The over/under for the game is 141.5.

Pennsylvania vs. Brown: Head-to-Head

Penn holds a massive 110-28 lead in the matchup of two longtime Ivy League rivals. The Quakers have won the last five games in the series, including last year's game, 90-69, at Penn.

Pennsylvania vs. Brown: Where to Watch

The Penn vs. Brown game will be shown on the ESPN+ platform, with streaming options including Sling and FUBO for ESPN+ subscribers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST.

Pennsylvania vs. Brown: Key Injuries

Pennsylvania

The Quakers are likely without leading scorer Clark Slajchert, who suffered an ankle injury in a Dec. 30 loss to Houston. Slajchert is averaging 17.4 ppg and is a 43.4% 3-point shooter. No firm timeline has been given for his return, but Slajchert hasn't played yet in 2024.

Pennsylvania vs. Brown: Best picks and Prediction

Without Slajchert, the Quakers have seen their offense fall off, going just 14 for 54 from the 3-point range in their last two games. Their defense also has had issues, with opponents hitting 11 or more 3-pointers in their last four losses since Slajchert's injury.

Brown, meanwhile, is showing signs of improvement, shooting 44% or better. If Slajchart can't play or is severely limited, the Bears at home are a good pick in what should be a competitive game.

Pick: Brown (-2.5, -130)