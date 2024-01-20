Army vs Navy Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 20  | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The veritable Army versus Navy rivalry continues into 2024, and it is now time to settle things on the hardwood. For the 140th time in history and 92nd time in a row (via Navy Sports), the Black Knights and Midshipmen face off to try and one-up each other once more. But this time, things will be played on Navy's home court.

It's worth noting, however, that both teams are struggling thus far in the season. The Black Knights are currently a paltry 5-13 and at the bottom half of the Patriot League, having lost its last three games. Navy, on the other hand, is doing a bit better at 7-9 and is coming off a win, but is still below .500 and has not been particularly impressive all year.

But just like everything else, something's got to give. So who's coming out on top with a victory in this year's Army versus Navy hoops clash?

Army vs Navy Prediction

As previously mentioned, neither team has been quite impressive on the year. But perhaps that could also lead to a relatively exciting matchup because the strengths and weaknesses of both these basketball teams almost cancel each other out.

Fans can expect the game to be tight with both the Black Knights and Midshipmen trading baskets throughout. Navy averages 62.4 ppg, but that's almost equal to what Army allows (via Sports Illustrated). It's likely going to be a low-scoring game, but not so much because either team is good on defense – they just won't be able to score as much as they want.

Army shoots a poor 39.9 percent on their field goal attempts (via FOX), while Navy is a tiny bit better at around 41 percent (via Navy Sports). But this doesn't mean no one can score from either team. Specifically, the Midshipmen are fresh off a victory behind sophomore guard Austin Benigni, who scored a season-high 32 points against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks last time out.

The Black Knights' leading scorer, Josh Scovens (12 ppg, and 14 points in the last game versus Colgate), isn't much of a match to Benigni thus far. If not for the annual Army vs Navy tradition, this game would possibly fly further under the radar.

Army vs Navy Betting Odds

Army Black Knights: Spread +6.5 -115, Moneyline +220

Navy Midshipmen: Spread -6.5 -105, Moneyline -275

Army vs Navy Head-to-Head

Army versus Navy has had a way more interesting (and far longer) history in sports such as football, so their basketball programs have been left on the backburner a bit. The hoops head-to-head for the two teams only goes back to Feb. 6, 2005, with Navy leading, 21-17.

Last year, the Midshipmen handily beat the Black Knights, 70-53 behind 23 points from Tyler Nelson. As one could see, Navy also had the better scoring offense last time out, and the best scorer on the court, meaning the Army squad just couldn't keep up.

Where to watch Army vs Navy

Game Day: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET.

TV: CBS Sports Network.

Arena: Navy Alumni Hall.

The game will also be live streamed via Fubo TV.

Army vs Navy Key Injuries

Army - No injuries to report

Navy - Guard Mac Macdonald is listed as questionable for the game due to illness (via Covers)