Ashlon Jackson shares 2-word reaction as Duke CB Chandler Rivers tops PFF list

This offseason, Duke Blue Devils guard Ashlon Jackson has been busy preparing for the 2025-26 campaign in what will be her senior year of collegiate hoops. On Apr. 7, per Nelly Sports, it was confirmed that the China, Texas, native is staying with coach Kara Lawson's Blue Devils for her fourth year, even after receiving offers from programs like the Oklahoma Sooners.

Although she has been ramping up her game in the offseason, Jackson still showed love to a fellow Duke athlete in Chandler Rivers, a cornerback for the Blue Devils football team. On Saturday, May 31, Jackson reposted a post by @pff_college on Instagram on her story that shows that Rivers is regarded as the highest-rated CB currently in the sport.

"Slight not gonna lie," Jackson captioned.

Check out Ashlon Jackson's Instagram story below.

(image credits: @ashlonjackson3 on Instagram)

According to the PFF, Rivers is their highest-graded cornerback amongst the Power Four who is returning to college football in the 2025-26 season, which will be his senior campaign as well. He scored a 90.7, edging out the likes of Notre Dame Fighting Irish's Leonard Moore (88.4), Tennessee Volunteers' Jermod Mccoy (87.7) and Florida State Seminoles' Jeremiah Wilson (86.7).

As Jackson celebrates another standout athlete from her school in a different sport, the fourth-year player has solidified her own legacy. In her three years at Duke thus far, Jackson has averaged 8.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists, and most recently helped her team finish with an overall record of 29-8, including 14-4 during ACC play this year.

Ashlon Jackson and the 2024-25 Duke Blue Devils reached the Elite Eight of the 2025 March Madness

In the 2024-25 season, which was Ashlon Jackson's third year of college basketball with the Duke Blue Devils, she and coach Kara Lawson's team made a deep run in the 2025 NCAA national tournament. Jackson and Co. went all the way to the Elite Eight in their postseason run, which was then halted by the 2024 reigning national champions South Carolina Gamecocks on Mar. 30, 54-50.

Jackson logged 33 minutes in that game, dropping 13 points, three rebounds and six assists in the process. During that campaign, Jackson and the Blue Devils notched wins over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, the Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA tournament, as they were aiming for their program's first ever national championship.

