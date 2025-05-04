Duke's Ashlon Jackson drops 1-word as 5-star recruit announces commitment to Kara Lawson's program

Duke WBB finally has its second commitment from the Class of 2026, as Sanai Green, a five-star small forward from Long Island Lutheran, announced her commitment on Sunday. She will join four-star center Taylor Sofilkanich as the latest commit to Kara Lawson's program from the class.

This latest addition for The Sisterhood has had many people talking, including Duke Blue Devils star Ashlon Jackson, who is entering her senior year next season at Durham. This means she might not even be around once Sanai Green joins the Blue Devils. Still, she celebrated this new commitment.

"YESSSSS," reacted Ashlon Jackson to Sanai Green's commitment to Duke.

Ashlon Jackson reacts to Sanai Green committing to Duke (SourceL IG/ sanaicgreen)

Because she is still a junior, Sanai Green is not yet expected to sign her letter of intent with Duke anytime soon. This means that even though she has verbally committed to the Blue Devils, this is not yet final, and she may change her mind and flip to a different team.

However, should she choose to stay on course and be a Blue Devil, Duke will be getting an elite ballhandler and utility option, as 247Sports' Brandon Clay pointed out in his scouting report of her:

"Green had a good spring and summer, from her time at USA Basketball to her performance at Overtime Select. She's a solid option capable of playing either forward position," he said. "Green was at her best as the third ball handler paired with a more natural power forward. She does a little bit of everything in that regard, making her a quality utility option"

Green has also been described as a three-level scorer who can sink a shot from deep as easily as she can score down the post.

Many other schools showed interest in Sanai Green prior to her commitment to Duke

As a five-star point guard, a lot of other schools have shown interest in Green, who is ranked No. 29 overall by 247Sports Composite. She averaged 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game with Steward High School in Virginia before moving to Long Island Lutheran in New York.

Villanova, USC, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Colorado, Syracuse, Tennessee, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida, Baylor, Alabama, Pittsburgh and more were trying to offer her a scholarship before Duke scooped her up.

Purdue and Kentucky were also in the mix, though many of these schools may have been caught by surprise, especially as she committed so early.

