Jayson Tatum reacts after Duke WBB players gush over his gifted sneakers ahead of March Madness

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:30 GMT
Jayson Tatum reacts after Duke WBB players gush over his gifted sneakers ahead of March Madness. (Image credits: Imagn)
Jayson Tatum reacts after Duke WBB players gush over his gifted sneakers ahead of March Madness. (Image credits: Imagn)

Jayson Tatum surprised the Duke women’s basketball team with a special gift ahead of March Madness - pairs of his Jordan Brand sneakers for every player.

The former Blue Devil, who played at Duke in 2016-17, had coach Kara Lawson deliver the news. In a video shared by Duke Women’s Basketball on X, Lawson praised Tatum, calling him her favorite NBA player because “he’s a winner.” She said:

“I admire him,” Lawson said. “He admires you guys too. He sent you some of his shoes.”

The players were thrilled. Guard Emma Koabel shared her appreciation, while Taina Mair gave Tatum a "special shoutout" and called Duke "the home team."

Tatum responded with a blue heart and crossed-fingers emojis after Duke women's basketball players raved about the sneakers he gifted them.

The Blue Devils entered the 2025 tournament as a No. 2 seed, chasing their first national title. They face No. 15 Lehigh on Friday, with a potential second-round matchup against Oregon or Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, Duke’s men's team, a No. 1 seed, opens its tournament run on Friday against No. 16 Mount St. Mary's.

Lehigh coach Addie Micir is confident to face Kara Lawson’s Duke

No. 15 seed Lehigh faces No. 2 seed Duke on Friday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in North Carolina.

Lehigh coach Addie Micir is confident in her team’s chances against Kara Lawson and the squad:

“We’re going to win. And that’s the way this team has approached every single game,” she said, according to CBS.
Kara Lawson talks to her players - Source: Imagn
Kara Lawson talks to her players - Source: Imagn

To prepare for the NCAA Tournament, Lehigh scheduled tough matchups against Michigan and Northwestern.

The Mountain Hawks punched their ticket by winning the Patriot League Championship on Sunday, edging out Army. They finished the season 27-6 after months of preparation at Grace Hall. For Micir and her players, reaching this stage is a "full-circle moment."

Senior guard and team captain Colleen McQuillen said:

"It just goes to show that when everybody buys in and when we all have that hard work ethic — things can happen," McQuillen said.
Lehigh departs for North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

Edited by Bhargav
