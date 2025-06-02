Auburn basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

After making the Final Four for the second time in program history, Auburn looks to duplicate or even surpass the feat by winning its first national championship this season. Most of the key Tigers' players from last season have either transferred (Chad Baker-Mazara and Jahki Howard), graduated or tried out in the NBA draft (Johni Broome).

Fortunately for Bruce Pearl's men, its best underclassman guard decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and will lead the Tigers' assault in the 2025-26 season. Here's an in-depth look into Auburn's men's basketball lineup for the 2025-26 college basketball season.

Auburn basketball season preview for 2025-26

Starting Lineup

Guard: Tahaad Pettiford

The incoming sophomore turned heads last season despite sharing the offense with Johni Broome, Chad Baker-Mazara, Miles Kelly and Denver Jones. Tahaad Pettiford appeared in 38 games (one start) and averaged 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest last season.

Trending

He's expected to get one of the starting guard spots for Bruce Pearl's team unless Pettiford likes coming off the bench a la Manu Ginobili.

Guard: Abdul Bashir

Auburn snapped up the best scorer in junior college for the 2025 recruiting cycle. Abdul Bashir, who averaged 27.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 4.2 apg last season, will team up with Pettiford to form one of the best backcourts in the SEC, and possibly the nation.

The Casper College standout scored 40 points four times last season.

Guard: Keyshawn Hall

The 6-7 wing led the Big 12 Conference in scoring, averaging 18.8 ppg last season for UCF. Keyshawn Hall is expected to bring in additional offensive firepower and rebounding for Auburn, as he is fresh from a 7.1 rpg average with the Knights.

Forward: Elyjah Freeman

The 6-8 Lincoln Memorial standout played 31 games and tallied 18.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.7 spg last season. Elyjah Freeman scored a career-high 36 points against Carson-Newman on Jan. 8.

He recorded 19 rebounds against Carson-Newman on Mar. 6 and had 12 double-doubles last season. Freeman is expected to fill in the role left off by Johni Broome for Auburn.

Center: Keshawn Murphy

Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl finally secured Tiger target Keshawn Murphy after spending three seasons with Mississippi State. The 6-10 big man played 34 games (three starts) in the 2024-25 season and tallied 11.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.6 apg and 1.1 bpg.

He's expected to play the starting role for the Tigers, letting Emeka Oparum develop into a full-fledged slotman when needed.

Rotation Players

Auburn will parade a deep bench, with four-star combo guard recruits Kaden Magwood and Simon Walker leading the retooled Tigers backcourt. Texas Tech transfer shooting guard Kevin Overton is expected to team up with Abdul Bashir to bring consistency in the position. Auburn's top high school prospect Sebastian Williams-Adams will beef up the second-unit frontline as a power forward along with lanky seven-footer Emeka Opurum.

Impact Players

Tahaad Pettiford and Abdul Bashir are sure-fire impact players for Bruce Pearl's side but don't sleep on Keshawn Murphy, as he seeks to prove his stint with Mississippi State is no fluke.

Freshman Sebastian Williams-Adams will bring Johni Broome feels for Auburn due to his 7-2 wingspan and athleticism. He can also guard multiple positions and anchor the Tigers' defense in their objective to win the national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here