Auburn vs Alabama Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In a huge Southeastern Conference matchup inside Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday evening, the eighth-ranked Auburn Tigers battle it out against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers (16-2, 5-0 in SEC) are on an 11-game winning streak after an 82-59 home victory against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-1) are looking to bounce back after a 91-71 road loss against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

Auburn vs. Alabama betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Auburn Tigers +3.5 (-115) Over 161.5 (-115) +135 Alabama Crimson Tide -3.5 (-105) Under 161.5 (-105) -155

Auburn vs. Alabama Head-to-Head

The Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide are no strangers to one another, as this will be the 159th time these two programs square off against one another. Alabama holds a 99-59 record against Auburn and has won the previous two games, including a 90-85 home victory on March 1, 2023.

Where to watch Auburn vs. Alabama

This game will be televised on ESPN tonight, so fans can watch it on TV. If they do not have access to ESPN, fans can also watch the matchup on either the ESPN+ app or on YouTube TV.

Auburn vs. Alabama Key Injuries

Auburn

No injuries to report

Alabama

No injuries to report

Auburn vs. Alabama: Best Picks and Prediction

The Auburn Tigers are the better team and will be an underdog on the road, but they should easily cover the spread. When looking at the offenses in the previous three games, the Tigers are averaging 85.0 points per game, while the Crimson Tide are scoring 82.0 points in that span.

Expect junior forward Johni Broome to step up as the best player on the court, averaging 15.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals in 23.3 minutes. His shooting percentage is he is connecting on 54.7% of his attempts from the floor.

The Tigers are a better defensive team as well, as they are allowing 65.3 ppg compared to the Crimson Tide, which are giving up 74.9 ppg heading into this contest. When looking at the against the spread records, the Tigers are 12-5-1, so they should be able to cover the spread on the road in this game.

Pick: Auburn Tigers +3.5 (-115)

Also Read: Clemson leaving ACC inevitable as school reportedly finds way to break $120M+ GoR for 2025 move to SEC; conference realignment takes a wild turn