Auburn vs. Arkansas prediction, odds & picks for Feb. 19 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

No. 1 Auburn (23-2, 11-1) hosts Arkansas (15-10, 4-8) in an SEC regular-season showdown at the Neville Arena on Wednesday. The Tigers look to solidify their grip on the SEC standings while the Razorbacks aim to make a last-ditch surge that could sneak them through the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn is coming off a 94-85 win over then No. 2 Alabama to solidify their grip at the No. 1 spot in the SEC regular season standings and the AP weekly poll. On the other hand, Arkansas took a 69-61 loss to Texas A&M that dampened their chance to get a higher seeding in the SEC Tournament.

Here's a closer look into the matchup's odds picks and predictions:

Auburn vs. Arkansas prediction

Auburn and Arkansas have been at the opposite sides of the SEC spectrum this season with the Tigers rolling past their opponents en route to an 11-1 record and the top spot in the conference standings and the weekly poll.

Since suffering its first SEC regular-season defeat to Florida, the Bruce Pearl-coached team has beaten Vanderbilt (80-68) and Alabama away from home to boost their reputation as this season's road warriors.

Meanwhile, Arkansas is 4-3 since starting the conference regular season with five straight losses. On Saturday, the Razorbacks failed to overcome the No. 8-ranked Texas A&M, dropping a 69-61 decision that sank them deeper in the standings.

Auburn has six players averaging in double figures led by Player of the Year contender Johni Broome. The 6-10 forward has averaged a double-double of 18.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season and has also led the team in assists (3.4) and blocks (2.7) per game.

Broome gets ample support from teammates Chad Baker-Mazara (12.3 ppg), Tahaad Pettiford (11.6 ppg), Miles Kelly (10.9 ppg), Denver Jones (10.7 ppg) and Chaney Johnson (10.4 ppg) as the Tigers have scored 85.1 ppg and shot 48.5% from the field.

Arkansas is reeling from the effects of Boogie Fland's season-ending injury, with coach John Calipari relying on guards D.J. Wagner and Johnell Davis to carry the load left off by their five-star freshman.

Wagner and Davis have combined for 20.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.9 apg and 2.3 spg to help leading scorer Adou Thiero, who has averaged 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

Auburn will be 16.5-point favorites in this encounter with its moneyline pegged at -2400. Meanwhile, Arkansas is given a starting moneyline of +1200. The total for this key SEC matchup is 153.5.

Prediction: Auburn Tigers 80, Arkansas Razorbacks 64

Auburn vs. Arkansas odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Auburn -16.5 (-112) Over 153.5 (-112) -2400 Arkansas +16.5 (-108) Under 153.5 (-108) +1200

Auburn vs. Arkansas head-to-head

The Auburn-Arkansas clash is the 61st meeting of the two teams and the Razorbacks own a 38-22 edge in the series. However, the Tigers have a 15-13 lead in games played in Auburn but Arkansas is 14-6 in their last 20 games (per ArkansasRazorbacks.com).

How to watch Auburn vs. Arkansas

The Auburn-Arkansas showdown will tip off at 9 p.m. ET at the Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. It will be televised on ESPN with Dave Pasch and Jay Williams doing the play-by-play. The game will also be available via live streaming at FUBO and ESPN+.

