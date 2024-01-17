Auburn vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 17 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The 13th-ranked Auburn Tigers face the Vanderbilt Commodores in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Tigers (14-2, 3-0) are looking to continue the winning streak as they have won nine consecutive games. The most recent victory was against the LSU Tigers (93-78) on Saturday. The Commodores (5-11, 0-3) are riding a three-game losing streak after a 69-56 road loss against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

Auburn Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Auburn Tigers -11.5 (-110) Over 146.5 (-105) -700 Vanderbilt Commodores +11.5 (-110) Under 146.5 (-115) +500

Auburn Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores game details

Fixture: Auburn Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Date and Time: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Auburn Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores key stats

The Tigers' offense averages an outstanding 84.1 points per game on 46.8% shooting from the field. Johni Broome, a junior forward, has led the way for the program. In 23.4 minutes, he averages 15.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals.

Auburn's defense has been doing pretty well, allowing 65.7 ppg. They are averaging 5.6 bpg and a strong 7.6 spg.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are struggling offensively, scoring 68.1 points this season and shooting 40.2% from the floor. Senior guard Ezra Manjon is playing well as he has recorded 16.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg and 1.3 spg on 30.5 minutes per game.

The Commodores' defense has been holding its own, giving up 71.7 points per game up to this point. They are averaging 6.4 spg and 3.0 bpg as well.

Auburn Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Best Picks and prediction

There is a reason why the Auburn Tigers are a ranked program while the Vanderbilt Commodores are not. When looking at the against the spread records, the Tigers are 10-5-1, while the Commodores are 7-9 this season.

A huge reason for the difference as of late has been the ability to score the basketball. Auburn averages 86.2 ppg in their last five, while Vandy scores 67.3 ppg in their previous four. Expect Johni Broome to dominate as the best player on the floor and the Commodores cannot stop him.

In the last 10 meetings between these teams, Auburn is 7-2-1 against the spread against Vanderbilt, so go with the Auburn Tigers to cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Auburn Tigers -11.5 (-110)