Azzi Fudd gets fans excited as UConn star makes a bold promise at championship rally

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd has already set a goal for the next season just a week after winning the 2025 NCAA Tournament championship. Geno Auriemma's Huskies won the NCAA title for the first time since 2016 on April 6, beating Dawn Staley’s South Carolina in the championship game.

Ad

During UConn's celebratory parade on Sunday, Fudd revealed her goal, saying:

"Now, like I said, this championship means everything, but to do with this team, this team is so special. These girls, my sisters, my friends for life, we’ve been through so much together.

“And the fans, the support, we have from so many people has been incredible. Lastly, I just wanna say UConn nation, you guys are the best and let’s run it back next year.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fudd was a key player in UConn’s run to the title. The 5-foot-11 guard, who has been hampered by injuries in recent years, played 34 games for the Huskies in the 2024-25 season and averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.

In the championship game against South Carolina, Fudd, along with Sarah Strong, led the scoring with 24 points. Azzi Fudd also had five rebounds and one assist.

Her performance earned her a spot in the Final Four All-Team tournament alongside her UConn colleagues Paige Bueckers and Strong. She was also named the Most Outstanding Player for her performance.

Ad

Azzi Fudd and UConn to run it back without Paige Bueckers

If Azzi Fudd is to deliver on her promise to UConn fans, she will have to do it without her dancing partner, Bueckers.

Bueckers was arguably the most important piece in UConn’s title run but will not return to the team next year after declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft, where she is projected to go No.1 overall.

Ad

With Bueckers leaving, the onus is now on Fudd to galvanize UConn to another championship run. While Azzi Fudd is eligible for this year's WNBA draft, she decided to stay at UConn for another year, hoping to work more on her skills.

As the number one leader on the team, all eyes will now be on Fudd to help the Huskies defend a national title for the first time since they did a four-peat between 2013 and 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here