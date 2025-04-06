Is Azzi Fudd going to the WNBA? Taking a closer look at UConn guard's draft eligibility in 2025

Azzi Fudd is fresh off winning the NCAA championship with UConn. The guard scored a game-high 24 points, five rebounds and three steals on 9-of-17 shooting, leading the Huskies to an 82-59 win past defending champion South Carolina.

A five-star prospect out of high school, Fudd has long been considered one of the best talents in the nation. However, injuries have restricted her from reaching her full potential. Let's look at what her near future in professional basketball might look like.

Is Azzi Fudd going to the WNBA?

Azzi Fudd will not enter the 2025 WNBA draft, the pool where her backcourt mate Paige Bueckers is expected to be called early. Instead, Fudd will return to UConn for another year of basketball.

The senior's fifth-year eligibility comes from recurring health concerns, which forced her to sit out more than 90% of the 2023-24 season. According to the NCAA's medical waiver criteria, a player must have participated in 30% or fewer games of the season to be eligible for an extra year.

Fudd opened up about her intentions of running it back with Geno Auriemma through an Instagram post last week. The photo post compiled several off-court and game-time moments from the current season, with the caption:

"Hey Gampel, thanks for last night… See you next year🤗😝😏 #onemoreyear"

Geno Auriemma convinced Azzi Fudd to return

Azzi Fudd's decision to stay back a year at UConn came after a conversation with coach Geno Auriemma that she shared in an interview with ESPN on March 25.

"He said, 'I would say 10 games, maybe, you've played to your full potential of who Azzi Fudd really is, and so, you wouldn't do yourself justice leaving,'" the guard said.

"'You would leave here not doing what you could in a UConn uniform.' I was like, 'Yeah, he has a point.'"

Fudd, 22 years old, is eligible to enter the pros. In case she enters the 2025 WNBA draft, she would have been a top 10 pick. However, another year can help showcase her health to scouts and also raise her stock.

She averaged 13.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 44.6% from the 3-point line this season.

