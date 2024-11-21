Azzi Fudd stats tonight: How many points did the UConn guard amass vs. Fairleigh Dickinson? (Nov 20)

UConn guard Azzi Fudd scored four points on Wednesday in her first appearance on the court against Fairleigh Dickinson more than a year after she suffered a right knee injury during practice.

Fudd was inserted in the 3:39 mark of the first quarter and went to work right away, attempting from long range but missing her shot. The 5-foot-11 guard would score her first two points on two free throws off a foul by Abaigeal Babore.

She tried another 3-point attempt at 1:22 but missed again. Fudd was called up to play in the second period and helped out on defense, allowing UConn to build a 45-22 edge by halftime.

Fudd re-entered the game with 5:07 remaining in the third quarter. She recorded her first steal and field goal with three seconds remaining, giving UConn a 69-30 advantage approaching the fourth quarter.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma gave her a rest in the payoff period as the Huskies rolled to an 85-41 win over the Knights.

Here are Azzi Fudd's stats in UConn's win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Azzi Fudd 12 4 1 0 1 0 1-4 0-3 2-2 0 0

Azzi Fudd shakes off rust in UConn debut against Fairleigh Dickinson

Azzi Fudd finally made her much-awaited return in a UConn uniform. Although there were signs of rust for the St. John's College High School standout, the 22-year-old made the most out of her 12-minute appearance on the court.

Azzi Fudd played for the first time since Nov. 13, 2023 and it took her the closing seconds of the third quarter to score her first field goal after a steal.

Fudd's first game back as a UConn player coincided with legendary coach Geno Auriemma breaking the record for most wins in men's and women's Division I college basketball with 1,217 wins, surpassing longtime Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer.

Her backcourt partner, Paige Bueckers had an amazing all-around game, tallying 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Freshman Sarah Strong led the Huskies' offense with 20 points.

She will have a chance to improve her 2024-25 women's college basketball season stats on Monday when No. 2-ranked UConn plays Oregon State.

Fudd, who still has another year of college eligibility, is projected as a potential lottery pick if she declares for the 2025 WNBA draft. Coming into Wednesday's game, Fudd averaged 13.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 42 games for the Huskies.

What did you think of Azzi Fudd's performance in her return from injury against Fairleigh Dickinson? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

