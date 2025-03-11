Azzi Fudd Stats Tonight: How did UConn star fare vs Creighton? (March 10)

Azzi Fudd finished with 13 points and two assists to help No. 3 UConn (31-3) claim its 23rd Big East Tournament title with a 70-50 win over No. 22 Creighton (26-6) in the final on Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

Ad

Fudd shot 4-of-10, including a 3-of-8 clip from the 3-point line, in 37 minutes for the Huskies, who led from the start to complete a wire-to-wire win. The 5-foot-11 guard made her presence felt in the last 1:37 of the first quarter, making two triples that gave the 11-time national champions a 27-11 advantage.

The Arlington, Virginia, sniper drilled her third and last triple at 6:11 in the second quarter, handing UConn a 32-15 edge. Minutes later, she found an open KK Arnold who buried another 3-pointer, which put the Huskies on top 38-17.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fudd scored on a layup with 37 seconds left to give UConn a 40-22 lead at the half. She had 11 points and one assist in the first 20 minutes for the Geno Auriemma-coached team.

The senior guard dished off to Sarah Strong, which helped widen the Huskies' gap to 49-25 in the third quarter. She made two free throws in the payoff period before getting subbed out with 1:39 left and received applause from the capacity crowd at the arena.

Ad

Here are Azzi Fudd's final stats in UConn's win over Creighton:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Azzi Fudd 37 13 0 2 0 0 4-10 3-8 2-2 2 2

Ad

Azzi Fudd describes UConn teammates Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong as "easy to play with"

Azzi Fudd spoke about playing with Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong this season, saying that they helped regain her confidence after a long hiatus following a knee injury.

Following UConn's Big East Tournament title-clinching win over Creighton, the 5-foot-11 guard described playing with fellow senior Bueckers and freshman Strong as fun and easy due to their selflessness on the court.

Ad

"Playing with them is incredibly fun. I mean playing with people who just know how to play basketball, who can do just about everything on the core and makes it so easy to play with," Fudd said during the postgame presser following UConn's Big East Tournament win over Creighton. (1:12)

Ad

Fudd noted how the ability of Strong and Bueckers to find open teammates made it easier for them to fire away from the perimeter and knock down jumpshots, helping the team win 31 games this season.

"They can do everything, so it just makes it so much fun to play. With and so easy to play with, as well," she said. (1:35)

Fudd and UConn will wait until Selection Sunday to determine their seeding and first opponent in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

What can you say about Azzi Fudd's performance against Creighton? Let's know your views in the comments section below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here