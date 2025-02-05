Azzi Fudd-Steph Curry relationship: "Super lucky" UConn star details key takeaways from working with the Warriors superstar

UConn guard Azzi Fudd and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry have had a working relationship since she was invited to the SC30 Select Camp at the age of 15.

Curry, a two-time MVP and four-time NBA champion, was impressed with the 5-foot-11 guard's textbook, feathery release, which he compared to legendary snipers Klay Thompson and Ray Allen.

Fudd later signed a multidimensional NIL deal with SC30 Inc. that includes sponsorship and mentorship from Curry. When asked about her relationship with him and how it has helped her game, Fudd expressed her gratitude for being under his wing.

"I think well just anyone who watches Steph Curry can learn so much about not just his shot but the way he plays the way he moves at the ball," Fudd said during her pregame media availability session on Tuesday (0:19). "But I'm super lucky to have the relationship."

Trending

Fudd noted that seeing Curry's practices gave her a firsthand experience of how the sharpshooter plays the game despite his small frame. She also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with the trainers and the NBA star himself.

"He's taught me a bunch of stuff basketball wise but I think like just seeing I've been able to be a part of like his business stuff and see how like there's just so many things that go into who he is," Fudd said (1:17).

Azzi Fudd has been a crucial part of UConn's campaign this season. She is the team's third-leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The guard has shot 47.8% from the field, including 42.5% from the 3-point line.

Azzi Fudd makes her feelings known about UConn-Tennessee rivalry

Azzi Fudd was asked about the historic rivalry between UConn and Tennessee and its relevance to the current generation of players like them. She echoed the sentiment of coach Geno Auriemma, noting that the rivalry isn't the same as it was over 20 years ago.

"No alums have reached out to me but I think it's still like, yeah, we still want to beat them, but I think it's not quite the same as what it used to be," Fudd said about the rivalry (1:56).

The guard expressed excitement about returning to the Food City Center in Knoxville for the game. She expects the atmosphere to be electric and hopes to rekindle the fire of this high-profile showdown.

UConn and Tennessee will face off in the 27th edition of their storied rivalry, with the Huskies leading the all-time series 17-9. In their last meeting on Jan. 26, 2023, UConn defeated the Lady Vols 84-67.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here