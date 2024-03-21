Is Azzi Fudd related to Steph Curry? All we know about links between the two hoopers

Azzi Fudd and Steph Curry are two basketball stars from different generations. Fudd, a junior guard for the UConn Huskies, is still in the business of dazzling college women’s basketball fans with her signature 3-pointers. On the other hand, Curry is a four-time NBA winner who’s proven his mettle at the highest level. What other connections are there between these two hoopers?

Is Azzi Fudd related to Steph Curry?

Azzi Fudd is not related to Steph Curry biologically. However, the two have had an important relationship for several years. Fudd is signed to Curry’s SC30 Inc. for what is described as a “multidimensional partnership.” This partnership includes a mentorship and sponsorship arrangement where Curry mentors Fudd. Fudd signed the deal in November 2021.

However, their relationship traces back to Curry’s SC30 Select Camp in 2018. As one of the first girls to attend the camp, Fudd announced her presence by winning the 3-point contest. At the time, Fudd was a freshman high school basketball star for St. John’s College, Washington DC.

The following year, she led her school to a 35-1 record and the District of Columbia State Athletic Association tournament title. That season, she averaged 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, earning the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award. She became the first sophomore to ever win the award.

Being the first college athlete to sign with Curry’s SC30 Inc. was by no means accidental. Curry made this clear during an interview with the Associated Press in 2021.

“Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women’s basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp,” he said.

Fudd confirmed to the AP that she’s remained in contact with the NBA star ever since attending his camp back in 2018.

“Since I first met Steph at his camp a few years ago, I’ve stayed connected to him and have always admired his incredible talent and accomplishments, but also his humility and the impact he has on people,” she said.

Fudd’s junior season with the Huskies was cut short in November when she tore her ACL during practice. Before then, she only made two appearances for the Huskies this season, averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

