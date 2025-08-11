  • home icon
  "Babies, basketball and the cabin": UConn's Azzi Fudd enjoys off-season as she watches GF Paige Bueckers' WNBA game in blue beachy outfit

“Babies, basketball and the cabin”: UConn’s Azzi Fudd enjoys off-season as she watches GF Paige Bueckers’ WNBA game in blue beachy outfit

By Geoff
Modified Aug 11, 2025 02:39 GMT
UConn guard Azzi Fudd (Image Source: IMAGN)
UConn guard Azzi Fudd (Image Source: IMAGN)

UConn guard Azzi Fudd has been enjoying her offseason before she steps into serious business to begin extensive preparations for the Huskies' defense of the national title in the coming women's basketball season.

On Sunday, the 5-foot-11 incoming senior was on the beach having fun while carrying a cute baby and watching the game of her girlfriend and Dallas Wings' guard Paige Bueckers, against the Washington Mystics. She posted it on her Instagram stories page with the caption:

“Babies, basketball and the cabin. 🩷Heart is full.”

A college basketball fan captured and posted the photo on his X page for UConn fans' viewing pleasure.

Fudd returned to UConn last season after being sidelined in the previous two due to multiple knee injuries. She suited up for 34 games and was instrumental in helping the Huskies win their first women's basketball title in nine years and 12th overall.

Her efforts during the Final Four and the national championship final earned her the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament award, joining UConn legends Shea Ralph, Diana Taurasi, Rebecca Lobo, Swin Cash, Breanna Stewart, Tina Charles, and Maya Moore.

Fudd will play for her final NCAA basketball season under coach Geno Auriemma before she moves up to the WNBA, where she is expected to be a lottery pick next year.

Geno Auriemma lauds preseason efforts of UConn players Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong

UConn coach Geno Auriemma has seen how major contributors Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong mature as the 2024-25 season progressed. The maturity of both players, combined with the quality minutes of teammates Kaitlyn Chen, Ice Brady, and KK Arnold, eased the burden on Paige Bueckers and contributed to the team winning the national title.

Months after winning the championship, Auriemma and the Huskies began plotting their 2025-26 season objective and primary to this action plan is to upgrade the skills of Strong and Fudd, who will become the top two options for the team this year.

In an interview, the veteran coach sounded out a warning for teams aspiring to dethrone UConn and that is both Fudd and Strong have improved during the offseason. Auriemma noted that Fudd has been more aggressive and engaged in offense, while Strong has improved several notches from her rookie season.

UConn will not just rely on the duo's production this coming season. They acquired solid transfers Kayleigh Heckel and Serah Williams and highly-regarded freshman prospects Kelis Fisher, Gandy Malou-Mamel and Bianca Quiñonez.

Egyptian center Jana El-Alfy, Ashlynn Shade, Allie Ziebell, Morgan Cheli, Caroline Ducharme and Ayanna Patterson complete the 2025-26 roster for the Huskies, who will play two exhibition games in October before opening the season in Germany against Louisville on Nov. 4

Geoff

Geoff

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Edited by Geoff
