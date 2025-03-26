Baylor basketball transfer portal: Full list of Bears players to enter the transfer portal ft. Langston Love

Scott Drew's Baylor Bears reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament but are already seeing players enter the transfer portal. The Bears finished with a 20-15 record, outlasting Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Duke in the second round.

While the portal is just getting started, here’s an early rundown of the Bears who have made the portal jump.

Baylor players reportedly entering the transfer portal

#1. Langston Love

A 6-foot-5 guard, Love has completed three seasons at Baylor. He averaged 11.0 points per game off the bench in 2023-24. This season, he scored 8.9 ppg despite battling injuries that caused him to miss nearly half the season. Love shot just 33% from 3-point range this season but is a 39% 3-point shooter for his college career.

Love is a solid scoring wing and his combination of size and shooting range will make him a desirable prospect for a power conference team, even with just one year of remaining eligibility.

#2. Jason Asemota

A freshman this season, Asemota was a four-star recruit who saw limited action. He played just 150 minutes all season for the Bears, averaging 1.6 ppg and 1.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 forward logged just six total minutes in March.

Asemota's best game as a Bear was an eight-point effort against Tarleton State. He also recorded seven points and nine rebounds against Arlington State. In conference play, Asemota scored just 10 total points.

Asemota has three seasons of eligibility remaining, and he will likely search for a destination that offers more playing time.

#3. Omar Adegbola

Adegbola was a freshman this season who played just 23 minutes all season. He saw only four minutes of action after the end of the 2024 calendar year. Half of his season scoring total came in a six-point effort in November against Sam Houston State.

The 6-foot-4 guard will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school and could look to transfer to a slightly lower-tier program in search of more immediate minutes.

What do you think of the Baylor portal losses? Share your take on the Bears below in our comments section!

