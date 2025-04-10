Is Rob Wright to BYU an imminent move as Baylor star enters transfer portal? Exploring rumors about Cougars' massive $3.5M NIL power play

Baylor star guard Rob Wright entered the transfer portal after the season and immediately became one of the most coveted players among top teams this offseason.
He had an immediate impact as a freshman, averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He started 21 of the team's 35 games this season.
His stellar freshman performance earned him All-Big 12 honorable mention honors. However, Wright decided not to stay with the Baylor Bears for more than a season as he entered the transfer portal.
Although the deal has not been officially confirmed by the Cougars, Wright has reportedly signed a $3.5 million NIL deal to join BYU next season. This report came from insider Grayson Grundhoefer on Tuesday.
"A source close to the situation tells me that Rob Wright to BYU is a done deal and the NIL amount is $3.5 million."
Wright joins BYU at a time when the backcourt is suddenly wide open. Despite a strong season where the BYU Cougars reached the Sweet 16, the team dealt with several backcourt departures this offseason. Egor Demin, Dallin Hall and Elijah Crawford are all leaving the team either to enter the transfer portal or the NBA draft.
Rob Wright's decision to leave Baylor came as a surprise to the team
Rob Wright only entered the transfer portal on Monday, and he already appears set to join the BYU Cougars.
This move came as a surprise to the Baylor Bears, as they were under the impression that he planned to remain with the team. The Bears reportedly said no to several elite players in the portal with the assumption that Wright was returning.
ESPN's Myron Medcalf reported this information on Monday:
"Baylor guard Robert Wright, an all-Big 12 honorable mention this season and a member of the league's all-freshman team, will enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Wright averaged 11.5 PPG and 4.2 APG this season."
"The team had been under the impression that Wright had planned to remain at Baylor before his surprising decision. The Bears said no to multiple elite players with the assumption that Wright had planned to stay, sources told ESPN."
Rob Wright is a player with professional upside and is joining a BYU program that has strong NIL backing and is positioned to be a contender in future seasons. He is joining strong incoming young talent like No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa.
This move leaves the Bears in a bad spot as they will need to scramble to replace him in the portal.
