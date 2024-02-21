Best college basketball prop bets for Duke vs. Miami, Feb. 21 | Jared McCain, Mark Mitchell and more

The Duke Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3 ACC) are set to visit the Miami Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9 ACC) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are on a four-game winning streak, with their last loss coming against North Carolina. On the other side, Miami has lost their previous four matchups, coming off a 54-77 loss to Boston College on Saturday.

Let's take a look at the best player prop bets for this conference matchup with all odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Duke vs. Miami: Best prop bets

#1. Jared McCain: Over 15.5 Points (+100)

Duke freshman guard Jared McCain has found his groove over the course of the last month for the Blue Devils. McCain is averaging 19.4 points per game in the last five games. He has struggled shooting from the floor at times, but he will get his shots throughout each game, whether they are falling or not.

In his last game, McCain finished with a career-high 35 points while shooting 8-11 from beyond the arc. He can be a bit hot and cold from three, but he should be able to carry his momentum from his outstanding shooting performance into this game against Miami.

#2. Mark Mitchell: Under 0.5 Threes (-110)

Duke's sophomore forward, Mark Mitchell, is shooting just 21.2% from three this season. This season, he has only connected on seven of his 33 attempts from beyond the arc.

Mitchell's low attempt rate, along with the few threes he has knocked down, makes him not making a three in this game a tempting bet to make. In Duke's victory over Florida State, Mitchell did not attempt a single shot from deep and finished with just seven points.

#3. Jeremy Roach: Over 14.5 Points (+100)

Jeremy Roach has been scoring strong for the Blue Devils over the last month. With Miami guard Nijel Pack out with a lower-body injury and guard Matthew Cleveland potentially missing this game due to illness, the game could open up for Roach.

Roach finished with 17 points against Florida State and has scored over 15 points in three of Duke's last five games.

If both Miami guards miss this matchup, the Hurricanes will need to rely on other players to step up defensively to stop this lethal, high-scoring offense of the Blue Devils.

