Jared McCain Draft Stock: Duke guard's potential team fits, strengths and flaws explored 

Jared McCain's career night against Florida State on Saturday has helped his NBA draft stock improve several notches.

Before the 35-point explosion, the freshman out of Sacramento was pegged at around the No. 27 to No. 30 picks in mock drafts, but that changed after Feb. 18.

In her latest mock draft, Yahoo! Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek projected the Phoenix Suns as the guard's possible destination as he will be picked No. 22. Peek pointed to McCain's steady improvement and increasing confidence in pressure situations as a strength moving forward.

"McCain is a player who has found ways to win at every level, makes the right plays, and is an excellent shooter," Peek wrote in her article, mentioning the 35-point explosion that tied Duke's freshman record alongside Zion Williamson.

In their version, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy placed the 6-foot-3 playmaker as a potential No. 20 pick. The Philadelphia 76ers have the rights to the pick and McCain could be seen as a great backcourt compliment to Tyrese Maxey if the Eastern Conference team chooses him.

Tankathon.com's mock draft placed McCain as No. 29 overall with Minnesota holding the pick. He could be a solid backup to former Ohio State star Mike Conley, and Anthony Edwards' 3-point shooting abilities could spread the floor for the Timberwolves and allow big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns to operate inside.

NBADraftRoom.com also placed the combo guard as the No. 20 pick in their latest mock draft. His sweet-shooting abilities would benefit the combo guard moving forward, the website said.

Duke point guard Jared McCain

Jared McCain's college basketball profile

Per Sports-reference.com, McCain has played 25 games for Duke and has averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes. He shoots 46.2% from the field, including 41.1% from beyond the 3-point line.

McCain is also steady from the free-throw line with an 84.0% clip. His 1.2-turnover-per-game average is also good for a point guard who typically holds the ball for long periods.

Jared McCain's potential team fits

McCain is a potential late first-rounder in the 2024 NBA draft. He could be a floor spreader when he plays for a team with a dominant center (Philadelphia) and a dynamic lineup (Phoenix). He can also play as a spot-up shooter to a team like Minnesota who has Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the charge.

Jared McCain's strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

NBADraftRoom.com describes McCain as a "talented shot-maker who can play on and off the ball." He is hailed as a "winner" who can get to his spots and makes plays. The point guard has a quick release and is good from downtown.

Weaknesses

According to NBADraft.net, McCain is not an explosive athlete and does not have great size. He'd rather live and die on pull-ups than facilitate plays. The freshman may struggle against the opposing player's length when scoring at the rim.

McCain does not consistently contribute in other statistical areas aside from shooting. He lacks the athleticism, size, and scoring arsenal that could pull him down in the early second round if he declares for the draft.

Can McCain boost his NBA Draft stock further with a memorable March Madness performance? Let us know in the comments.