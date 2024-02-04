Jared McCain NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Duke point guard ft. San Antonio Spurs and more

Duke produces its fair share of outstanding NBA guards, and freshman Jared McCain is likely the next on that list. McCain, one of Duke's top scorers, projects at either guard position at the next level, despite typically playing off the ball. His offensive abilities have pushed him into first-round NBA draft consideration.

McCain's 12.4 points per game and 40.2% 3-point shooting highlight his level of skills in competitive space. At 4.3 rebounds per game, he's Duke's third-leading rebounder, despite standing just 6-foot-3. With a pair of 20-point outings in Duke's last four games, McCain is only improving.

Perimeter scoring has perhaps never been more significant in the NBA. That's McCain's ticket to the next level. But which NBA teams might grab him? Here are five potential suitors for the Duke standout.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Jared McCain

1. San Antonio Spurs

The team with the lowest 3-point shooting percentage (34.3%) in the NBA could benefit from McCain's skills. Although Devin Vassell is a good shooter, the Spurs still have the worst 3-point percentage in the league. Additionally, they have a 7-foot-4 player as their centerpiece, Victor Wembanyama. In this scenario, McCain's expertise could certainly be useful.

Tre Jones hasn't done much to enshrine himself in San Antonio. A McCain/Vassell backcourt could help add perimeter options for the Spurs. Accordingly, McCain might get the nod.

2. Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero could team with a fellow Duke Hoops alum if the Magic draft Jared McCain.

The Magic are both the third-worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA and also the team making the fewest 3-pointers. Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony are both solid, but McCain could nab minutes behind both starting guards.

Orlando is built around Paolo Banchero and already has one solid perimeter weapon in Franz Wagner. McCain would make another solid shooter and accordingly, he might be at a premium value for the Magic.

3. Washington Wizards

With the second-worst record in the NBA, the Wizards could use almost any warm body. The Wizards are also one of just four NBA teams shooting below 35% from 3-point range. McCain would help immediately.

With Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole already solid from long range, McCain would add a third standout shooter and solid guard depth. Given Poole's status, Washington would likely give McCain a legitimate shot at point guard. That might be a plus for both the team and the player.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles is an aging team, and two things the Lakers could use are youth and perimeter scoring. Somebody has to pass the ball to LeBron James and Anthony Davis and be ready for 3-point opportunities from playing opposite them.

Playing for the Lakers would allow McCain to slowly break into the NBA while he matures. He'd also get the opportunity to hone his craft with tips from an experienced group of veteran standouts.

5. New Orleans Pelicans

While C.J. McCollum is pretty well set in the Pelicans backcourt, Jordan Hawkins hasn't exactly grabbed the other guard spot. The Pelicans can use a wing that can feed Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

As things stand, the Pelicans would earn an NBA playoff spot. For a young team on the rise, another shooter could make a massive difference. That's one reason New Orleans might just add Jared McCain.

McCain's NBA future is bright, but where could he do his best? Add your opinion to the conversation in the comments below.