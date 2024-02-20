What is Mike Conley’s net worth? Closer look at former All-Star’s new extension worth $21,000,000

Mike Conley signed an extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, keeping him on the team for two more years until the 2025-26 season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the news that Conley will return under a $21 million contract over the next two seasons.

The agreement provides the Timberwolves with a solid foundation at the point guard position and offers Conley a stable environment in the late stage of his career.

Conley's salary exceeds $24 million in the last year of his current deal. His outstanding performance and the team's surge to the forefront of the Western Conference placed him in a favorable negotiating position with the Timberwolves.

During his tenure with the Utah Jazz from 2019 to 2023, Conley averaged 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, leading to three postseason runs and earning his first career All-Star nod.

Conley's move to the Timberwolves came about at the 2023 trade deadline in February. He got traded in exchange for a package that included the LA Lakers' first-round pick for the summer of 2027.

Although it was challenging for the Jazz to forgo a key player who significantly contributed to their success, Conley has since found his footing and become an integral part of his new team.

Conley has solidified his role as a pivotal starter in 50 games this season, playing a key part in taking his team to top spot in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break.

What is Mike Conley's latest net worth?

Mike Conley's net worth is estimated at $140 million, making him one of the wealthiest basketball players. His considerable wealth stems from his successful NBA career, endorsement deals and various investments.

In 2016, he signed a contract worth $153 million, marking the biggest contract in NBA history at the time. The deal elevated his yearly earnings from $9.5 million in 2015 to $26 million the following season, with his salary surpassing $30 million by the 2018 season.

What Mike Conley's extension means for the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves boast an impressive 39-16 record at the All-Star break, 1.5 games ahead of the OKC Thunder for first place in the West.

The Timberwolves made a strong showing at the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, sending not only their entire coaching staff but also star players Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Rudy Gobert, after an initially lackluster season, has found new vigor, contributing to the Timberwolves boasting the league's top defense by a considerable margin.

Mike Conley is showcasing his skills with a personal best, hitting 44% from beyond the arc. He ranks second in terms of assist-to-turnover ratio. Moreover, his average of 6.4 assists per game is nearly matching his all-time high of 6.5.

The Wolves are poised for a deep playoff run with a veteran like him secured for the next two seasons, alongside rising star Anthony Edwards.