Best college basketball prop bets for Kentucky vs LSU, Feb. 21 | Antonio Reeves, Jordan Wright and more

The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (18-7, 8-4 SEC) will be on the road as they visit the LSU Tigers (13-12, 5-7 SEC) on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST. The Wildcats will be looking to win their third straight game before they return home to play No. 13 Alabama. LSU narrowly knocked off No. 20 South Carolina on Saturday, 64-63, after losing their three previous games.

Here is a look at the best player prop bets for this conference clash with all odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kentucky vs. LSU: Best prop bets

#1. Jordan Wright: Over 15.5 Points (-115)

Wright could have an extended role to play tonight for the Tigers in the potential absence of leading scorer Jalen Cook, who is questionable with a lower-leg injury. Wright is averaging 15 points this season, but if Cook is unable to go tonight, he would be the primary option for the Tigers on offense.

The 23-year-old has been struggling from the floor recently but has only finished in single digits twice this season. In the last three games, he has a combined 11-28 from the field. He will continue to shoot at a high volume, and if he gets hot, his point total will hit the over.

#2. Reed Sheppard: Over 4.5 Rebounds (+130)

Reed Sheppard grabbing five or more rebounds in this game seems like a likely possibility. He has hit the five-plus rebound mark five times in the Wildcats' last six games after finishing with four against Ole Miss.

Sheppard pulled down five rebounds in 30 minutes in Kentucky's 70-59 win over Auburn. While he's averaging 4.4 total rebounds on the season, he has had a good stretch of games in the second half of the season where he has gone over his average.

#3. Antonio Reeves: Under 2.5 Threes (-125)

Reeves is shooting an improved percentage from behind the arc this season. However, one of the opposition's biggest strengths is their perimeter defense. Kentucky may have to look to drive inside and attack in the paint, as they likely won't see many open chances from outside.

Reeves has connected on over two three-point attempts twice in the last five games. He is a very efficient deep shooter, but rarely attempts more than five threes in a game. His low-volume attempts, paired with LSU's perimeter defense, make this an appealing bet to make.

