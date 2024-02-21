Kentucky vs LSU Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 21 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Southeastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night between the 17th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The Horned Frogs (18-7, 8-4 SEC) are on a two-game winning streak after a 70-59 road win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. The Tigers (13-12, 5-7) are coming off a 64-63 road victory on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Also Read: 2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 16: Updated NCAAB Rankings

Kentucky Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Kentucky Wildcats -6.5 (-105) Over 162.5 (-115) -270 LSU Tigers +6.5 (-115) Under 162.5 (-105) +220

Kentucky Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers head-to-head

These teams are no strangers to one another, as this will be the 122nd game they play. The Wildcats are absolutely dominating this matchup as they hold a 93-28 record against the Tigers, including the last two games.

The most recent game happened on Jan. 3, 2023, where Kentucky had a 74-71 home victory.

Where to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers

This SEC game will be airing on both linear television as well as streaming. The game will be airing on ESPN as well as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers critical injuries

Kentucky

Forward Tre Mitchell: Shoulder (Questionable)

LSU

Guard Jalen Cook: Leg (Questionable)

Guard Carlos Stewart: Knee (OUT)

Forward Daimion Collins: Shoulder (OUT)

Kentucky Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers: Best picks and prediction

There is a reason why the Kentucky Wildcats should dominate this game and are a ranked program, while the LSU Tigers are a .500 team this deep into the regular season.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves has been doing incredibly well on the road. In eight road games thus far, he is shooting 43.8% from the floor, 43.1% from beyond the arc and 80.0% from the charity stripe. He has been putting up numbers in those games as well, averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.6 steals in 31.8 minutes per game.

When looking at the against-the-spread records this season, the Wildcats are 15-10, while the Tigers are 11-14 so far. Expect to see a lot of points scored, but go with the Kentucky Wildcats to cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Kentucky Wildcats -6.5 (-105)

Also Read: FSU's playoff snub finally aids new beginning as College Football Playoff Committee approves 5+7 format with automatic spots for P5 conference champs