2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 16: Updated NCAAB Rankings

The AP Poll Top 25 has just been released for Week 16 of the college basketball season, and it gives us a sense of what the top teams are looking like with the regular season winding down. The top spot remains with the UConn Huskies as they have continued their dominant run. However, there has been a lot of movement apart from them.

Which teams were able to take advantage and move up the rankings? Which programs had a bad week of action and saw their standings drop? Let's take a closer look at the rankings.

AP Poll Top 25 men's college basketball rankings

For the first time in a while, there has been a shift in the second position of the AP Poll as the Houston Cougars have overtaken the Purdue Boilermakers. The UConn Huskies sit comfortably at the pinnacle of college basketball as they have all 62 first-place votes and a comfortable gap between them and the rest of the nation.

Below is the entire AP Poll Top 25 list for this week.

Ranking Team Record 1 UConn 24-2 2 Houston 22-3 3 Purdue 23-3 4 Arizona 20-5 5 Tennessee 19-6 6 Iowa State 20-5 7 Marquette 19-6 8 Duke 20-5 9 Kansas 20-6 10 North Carolina 20-6 11 Baylor 19-6 12 Illinois 19-6 13 Alabama 18-7 14 Auburn 20-6 15 Creighton 19-7 16 Dayton 21-4 17 Kentucky 18-7 18 Saint Mary's 21-6 19 San Diego State 20-6 20 South Carolina 21-5 21 Washington State 20-6 22 Colorado State 20-6 23 Texas Tech 18-7 24 Florida 18-7 25 BYU 18-7

Also Read: Iowa State vs Houston basketball injury report, February 19: Latest on Terrance Arceneaux and Kayden Fish

Which team moved up the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

The Kentucky Wildcats had the most significant climb in this week's poll as they were able to jump five spots to claim the 17th spot in this week's list. They were able to achieve two double-digit victories throughout the week as they picked up a 75-63 home win over an unranked Ole Miss Rebels, followed by a 70-59 road victory over the Auburn Tigers.

Which team dropped the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

The South Carolina Gamecocks dropped nine spots since the previous poll as they lost both their games between rankings. Their first game was a 101-61 road loss against a ranked Auburn Tigers team where the Gamecocks allowed 50+ points in each half. The second was a 64-63 home loss to an unranked LSU Tigers team.

Also Read: Rutgers vs Minnesota Player Stats and Box Score, February 18, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24