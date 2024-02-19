Iowa State vs Houston basketball injury report, February 19: Latest on Terrance Arceneaux and Kayden Fish

We have an exciting Big 12 Conference game tonight between the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones and the No. 3 Houston Cougars. However, these teams are coming in without their full complement of players as both sides are dealing with some injuries.

Iowa State vs. Houston basketball injury report, February 19

Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

Sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux suffered a torn right Achilles tendon earlier this season and obviously will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season. He is expected to make a full recovery and potentially be healthy enough to participate in summer workouts later this year.

Arceneaux suffered the injury on Dec. 16 against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Halal Guys Showcase.

Arceneaux played 11 games and was getting more action than he did during his freshman season. He averaged 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. However, he was struggling to find a rhythm shooting the basketball, connecting on just 38.6% of his field goal attempts and 52.6% from the free-throw line.

Kayden Fish, Iowa State

Freshman forward Kayden Fish is the only player for the Iowa State Cyclones to appear on the injury report with a shoulder injury. He is not going to play as the 6-foot-6 freshman played through the injury and wore a shoulder brace during warmups.

Fish has not played since Nov. 19 against Grambling. Coach T.J. Otzelberger told the media in December that Fish will not be returning this season as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

"Kayden Fish has an injury to his left shoulder," Otzelberger said (h/t 247 Sports). "He’s going to have surgery on Dec. 26. That surgery will put him out for the season. We will then apply for a medical redshirt for him."

Fish only appear in four games during his true freshman season as he recorded 4.5 minutes and averaged 1.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.3 spg and 0.3 bpg. While it is not a huge loss in terms of his production, it will be another player off the bench that is not going to help the Cyclones out.

