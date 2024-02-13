"The magic is real": Houston HC Kelvin Sampson couldn't hold back praises for Big 12 opponent despite heavy loss

The Big 12 is considered the best conference in college basketball this season. This means no game is ever an easy matchup for any team in the conference. The Houston Cougars and head coach Kelvin Sampson have learned that the hard way after coming over from the American Athletic Conference this season.

Sampson would go on the College Hoops Today show with Jon Rothstein and discuss the Cougars recent loss in January to Big 12 opponent Iowa State.

"The biggest thing in the Iowa State game was how good they were number one, but number two how great their fans are. The Magic is real. You know, that's not something you see a lot in the American (Conference). But the fan bases are passionate, they all have a home court advantage, just some are a little better than others."

Houston was beaten by Iowa State in that contest on January 9, 2024, with a final score of 57-53. This was Houston's first trip to the James H. Hilton Coliseum, the home of the Iowa State Cyclones and "Hilton Magic".

Sampson would also discuss what the transition to the Big 12 has been like for his team this season:

"It's a very humbling conference... you're not allowed to celebrate wins in this conference. You know, it's almost a relief more than it is a celebration because every game is a potential start to a potential losing streak."

All three of Houston's losses this season have come on the road against Big 12 opponents.

Upcoming Big 12 schedule for Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars

#4 L.J. Cryer | Houston v Xavier

The No. 3 Houston Cougars have just seven games remaining on their schedule before the conference tournament begins. Of those seven games, four will be against opponents currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Cougars have two home games against Texas and the team directly behind them in the conference standings is No. 10 Iowa State. Houston will have just one day off between these two games.

The Cougars will then travel on the road to take on No. 12 Baylor before returning home against Cincinnati. Houston's matchup against No. 25 Oklahoma will see them going back on the road before playing at UCF.

The Cougars close out their season against No. 6 Kansas with a chance to avenge their 78-65 loss to the Jayhawks on February 3. If Houston can win out, they would finish first in the Big 12 with a good chance to be a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

