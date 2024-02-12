Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark fell eight points short of making history in Sunday's upset 82-79 road loss to Nebraska. She has to wait until the Hawkeyes' home game against Michigan on Thursday.

Clark, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $818,000, has always been a Kansas City Chiefs fan and applauded Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after he led his team to a comeback 25-22 win against the San Fransisco 49ers in Sunday night's Super Bowl 58.

The popular Clark reposted a picture of Mahomes on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Him @patrickmahomes."

Just last week, Caitlin Clark received the highest compliments from Patrick Mahomes.

"Just a tremendous player, a tremendous person," Mahomes said. "I've met with her and talked, you can tell she loves the game, she loves playing at Iowa, and she's gonna be one of the best college basketball players to ever play, and then she'll go to the NBA and dominate there as well.

"Hopefully, I never have to play her one-on-one because she'll for sure be getting buckets on me."

Has Caitlin Clark always been a Chiefs fan?

Caitlin Clark has never hidden her love for the Kansas City Chiefs, and on several occasions in the past, she has sided with Patrick Mahomes and crew.

Appearing on "ManningCast" last year during a game pitting the Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, Clark professed her lifelong allegiance to Kansas City as pictures of herself in Chiefs jerseys circulated online.

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan since I was a young girl,” Clark said. “My brother was a Chiefs fan, my Dad was a Chiefs fan. I have cousins in Kansas City that were Chiefs fans.”

Caitlin Clark further compared the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to herself and guard Hannah Stuelke.

“They’re one of the best duos,” Clark said. “I think it’s similar to how we run the offense at Iowa. Good point guard, good post player. Good quarterback, great tight end. And they’re fun to watch. They make football exciting.”

During a "Defending the Kingdom" interview last year, she again reiterated her love for the Chiefs.

"I've turned quite a few people into Chiefs fans. And I think they honestly enjoy it because watching the Chiefs is exciting, it's an exciting style of football, plays they run, things like that," Clark said. "I think it's an easy draw for my teammates to want to watch because I feel like we play basketball kind of in that same manner.

"It's not something I just hopped on the bandwagon when we got really, really good," Caitlin Clark said. "I've always been a true fan, don't worry about that."

Maybe because of her lifelong allegiance to the Chiefs, Caitlin Clark did not break the longstanding women's scoring record on Sunday against Nebraska, preferring to keep the spotlight on her childhood team.