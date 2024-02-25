Best college basketball prop bets for USC vs. UCLA, Feb. 24 | Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis and more

The USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins are getting ready for the next chapter of their historic rivalry, but the prop bets for this game are going to be interesting.

There will be a lot of outstanding bets that we can make for this game, but let's highlight three of them. All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, so depending on which sportsbook you use, the odds and stats could be shifted.

Best college basketball prop bets for USC vs. UCLA, Feb. 24

Isaiah Collier: Over 13.5 Points (-140)

Freshman guard Isaiah Collier has been an outstanding scorer for the USC Trojans, averaging 16.2 points per game and 19.5 points in the last four games.

Collier is shooting 48.5% from the floor, 31.7% from the 3-point line and 66.9% from the charity stripe.

Expect Collier to be the program's leading scorer throughout the game, as he will step up and continue his scoring output. The Bruins defense is good as they are allowing 64.1 points per game but they are not going to be able to slow Collier's scoring down.

Boogie Ellis: Over 3.5 Assists (-105)

Senior guard Boogie Ellis has been a strong guard for the USC Trojans, dishing out 3.3 assists per game. He recorded three assists in the only other game against the UCLA Bruins this year.

However, Ellis is averaging four assists in his previous three games, and the Bruins are going to focus on slowing down his scoring ability.

Kobe Johnson: Under 13.5 Points + Rebounds (-120)

Junior guard Kobe Johnson has been a decent player for the USC Trojans, averaging 10.3 ppg and 4.3 rpg. While he is not going to dominate this game, his average barely cracks the over.

When looking at his performance against the UCLA Bruins earlier this season, he had eight points and three rebounds. Expect the under to be the better option.