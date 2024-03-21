Best college basketball prop bets for Wagner vs. North Carolina: Armando Bacot, Cormac Ryan and more

The 16th-seed Wagner Seahawks will face the first-seed North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Charlotte.

With a lot of exciting games going on, there are some prop bets that we can dive into for this Round of 64 matchup. Let's take a look at three prop bets we should be adding to our betting slip for today's action.

Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wagner vs. North Carolina

Armando Bacot Over 14.5 Points (-105)

Senior forward Armando Bacot is one of the better scorers in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He is averaging 14.1 points per game and should be able to score above his season averages. In his three games during the ACC Tournament, Bacot averaged 17.0 ppg.

He was part of the North Carolina team that made the national championship game two years ago and averaged 15.3 points per game in that stretch so the moment will not be too big for him. Take the over on his points in this game.

Cormac Ryan Under 1.5 Threes (+135)

Senior guard Cormac Ryan of the North Carolina Tar Heels is expected to connect on multiple threes in this game, but that will likely not happen. He is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc but is just 2-of-11 (18.2%) from the 3-point line in his previous two games.

Wagner ranks 10th in college basketball with the 10th-best 3-point percentage against at 29.8%. So expect struggles from Ryan in this game.

Melvin Council Jr. Over 22.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (-110)

Junior guard Melvin Council Jr. has been the leading scorer for the Wagner Seahawks and should be able to do well here. He is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and should be able to do well. In the First Four game against Howard, he posted 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists. So he should be able to do well.

Expect Council to score between 15-18 points and he will be able to crash the boards at a decent rate. This number should be closer to 24.5. So take the value here.

