“Best decision of my life” - SC star Kamilla Cardoso reflects on choice to join Dawn Staley’s crew after electrifying victory vs. Caitlin Clark’s Iowa

South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso said that her transfer to the Gamecocks from Syracuse in 2022 was the best decision of her life.

In a post-game interview following South Carolina's win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's basketball final on Sunday, Cardoso touched upon the choice of transferring to the Dawn Staley-coached Gamecocks despite a promising season with the Orange in 2021.

"I just made the best decision of my life ... coming here to South Carolina and play for the best coach in the nation, the best team," she said.

It was the second title in three years for Cardoso, who noted that the national championship was the fruit of their hard work since last summer.

"It means the most to me. I'm just so proud of this team. We're working really hard since the beginning of the summer. I'm just so proud of everything we were able to accomplish today," the 6-foot-7 Brazilian center said.

Cardoso also hailed her teammates for stepping up in the final and helping her achieve the perfect season and exacted revenge on last year's Final Four setback against Iowa.

"I'm just so proud of everything. Tessa (Johnson), MiLaysia (Fulwiley). All of them. They all stepped up. They all went out here and showed up," she said.

Kamilla Cardoso steps up for South Carolina in NCAA final against Iowa

Cardoso limited Iowa's Hannah Stuelke to 11 points, a game after scoring 23 against UConn in the Final Four.

Cardoso played 31 minutes for the Gamecocks and finished with a double-double of 15 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Her enormous presence was enough to intimidate Iowa's attempts to penetrate the paint.

The Brazilian hauled down seven of South Carolina's 18 offensive rebounds, helping the team gain more opportunities to score. Cardoso also had 10 defensive rebounds that minimized the Hawkeyes' chances to secure an extra possession that could have kept the game close down the stretch.

Cardoso finished the season with averages of 14.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocks. Recently, she declared to take part in the WNBA Draft and mock drafts project her to go as high as No. 4 overall.

Cardoso's decision to transfer programs may have helped her gain bigger stock in her upcoming professional career. She could use the performances she had with South Carolina as a stepping stone to more exposure in the big leagues.

