BF Connor McCaffery drops 4-word reaction for Caitlin Clark’s special snaps from her jersey retirement day in Iowa

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark saw her No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes jersey get hung up in the rafters of the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday after Iowa defeated the USC Trojans 76-69.

Among those in attendance to witness Clark's jersey get hoisted up to the ceiling was her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. The former Iowa men's basketball player was among the select few who were on the court to share the timeless moment with the WNBA star.

Afterward, on Instagram, McCaffery posted about his girlfriend's milestone achievement, reposting Clark's upload with a four-word caption:

"So Happy for u, 22, @caitlinclark22."

The repost featured a photo of the pair sharing a hug during the ceremony that was included in Clark's carousel post. She did not mince words on how special that day truly was to her:

Trending

"Such a special day, surrounded by all my favorite people. Feeling incredibly overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone — thank you Hawkeye nation."

Clark's imprint on where the sport is today as the all-time leading scorer in a college stint built on memorable moments will linger on for generations to come. ,

For the current crop of Hawkeyes who are highlighted by guard Lucy Olsen and junior Hannah Stuelke, they'll next visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday.

Connor McCaffery is on the coaching staff of the Butler Bulldogs

Connor McCaffery coaching during a Butler game. - Source: Zach Bollinger, Getty

After wrapping up his six-year playing tenure with the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023, Connor McCaffery has since taken on the role as an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs men's basketball team that plays in the Big East. However, the Bulldogs hold a lowly 2-9 conference record and are just 9-13 overall.

On the heels of a two-game losing streak to the Georgetown Hoyas and the Marquette Golden Eagles, McCaffery and Butler will visit the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.