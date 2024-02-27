Big 12 basketball power rankings after Week 16: A look at the conference standings and NCAA tournament chances

  • home icon
By Joe Cox
Modified Feb 27, 2024 07:40 IST
Houston and Kansas battle for the top of the Big 12,
The calendar turns over to March this week, and for several NCAA Tournament bubble teams from the Big 12, it's a tense week. Here's how the league stacks up, as grouped by likely NCAA Tournament situation.

Big 12 basketball power rankings

Not in the Tournament without a conference tournament championship

14. West Virginia (9-18, 4-10)

This Week: Losing to Kansas State on Monday, vs. Texas Tech on Saturday

Tournament Chances: 0% (TeamRankings.com), 0/95 brackets (BracketMatrix.com)

To Know: With a 20th loss approaching, the Mountaineers need a conference tournament miracle.

13. Oklahoma State (12-15, 4-10)

This Week: Wednesday vs. UCF, Saturday at Texas

Tournament Chances: 0%, 0/95 brackets

To Know: Oklahoma State is now firmly in the "need a miracle" category. Nothing but a Big 12 title can get them into the NCAA Tournament.

12. Central Florida (14-12, 5-9)

This week: Wednesday at Oklahoma State, Saturday vs. Iowa State.

Tournament Chances: 2%, 0/95 brackets

To Know: An upset over Texas Tech gave UCF a mild boost. They still have to get an amazing surge to enter the NCAA conversation.

11. Cincinnati (16-11, 5-9)

This week: Tuesday at Houston, Saturday vs. Kansas State

Tournament Chances: 16%, 0/95 brackets

To Know: A brutal week basically knocked Cincinnati squarely off the NCAA bubble. They need a 2-0 week to climb back on.

Work to Do

10. Kansas State (16-11, 6-8)

This week: Beating West Virginia on Monday, at Cincinnati on Saturday

Tournament Chances: 39%, 1/95 brackets

To Know: A big win over BYU (couple with a Cincy collapse) give K-State a meaningful boost. Big week coming up, but 2-0 is entirely possible.

9. TCU (19-8, 8-6)

This week: Monday vs. Baylor, Saturday at BYU

Tournament Chances: 49%, 95/95 brackets

To Know: A nice week for TCU certainly doesn't hurt. The Horned Frogs need to keep it up against a more challenging slate this week.

8. Oklahoma (19-8, 7-7)

This week: Wednesday at Iowa State, Saturday vs. Houston

Tournament Chances: 47%, 95/95 brackets

To Know: It's a brutal week for Oklahoma, and avoiding 0-2 would be huge.

7. Texas (17-10, 6-8)

This week: Tuesday at Texas Tech, Saturday vs. Oklahoma State

Beat Kansas State 62-56, Saturday at Kansas

Tournament Chances: 71%, 94/95 brackets

To Know: This should be a relatively easy week for Texas, and they could draw to even in league play.

Probably In the Field

6. BYU (19-8, 7-7)

This Week: Tuesday at Kansas, Saturday vs. TCU

Tournament Chances: 82%, 95/95 brackets

To Know: It was a tough week for BYU with a big win followed by a perhaps equally big loss. They're still on the right side of the bubble, but their margin slid a bit.

5. Texas Tech (19-8. 8-6)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Texas, Saturday at West Virginia

Tournament Chances: 96%, 95/95 brackets

To Know: Like BYU, Tech had a chance to all but lock down a spot, but also lost. Avoiding a 0-2 week is key.

Definitely In the Field

4. Baylor (19-8, 8-6)

This Week: Monday vs. TCU, Saturday vs. Kansas

Tournament Chances: 100%, 95/95

To Know: As mentioned last week, even an 0-2 week didn't hurt the Bears. Still it's time to get some momentum.

3. Iowa State (21-6, 10-4)

This Week: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma, Saturday at UCF

Tournament Chances: 100%, 95/95

To Know: The Cyclones can still make a run at the league title with what should be a fairly easy 2-0 week.

2. Kansas (21-6, 9-5)

This Week: Tuesday vs. BYU, Saturday at Baylor

Tournament Chances: 100%, 95/95

To Know: This is a much tougher week for Kansas than Iowa State, and the Cyclones could well jump the Jayhawks.

1. Houston (24-3, 11-3)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Cincinnati, Saturday at Oklahoma

Tournament Chances: 100%, 95/95

To Know: Houston is realistically at the point of playing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It's been a phenomenal season.

A 2-0 week pretty much wraps up the Big 12 for the Cougars. And perhaps a No. 1 NCAA seed as well.

