Big 12 basketball power rankings after Week 16: A look at the conference standings and NCAA tournament chances

The calendar turns over to March this week, and for several NCAA Tournament bubble teams from the Big 12, it's a tense week. Here's how the league stacks up, as grouped by likely NCAA Tournament situation.

Big 12 basketball power rankings

Not in the Tournament without a conference tournament championship

14. West Virginia (9-18, 4-10)

This Week: Losing to Kansas State on Monday, vs. Texas Tech on Saturday

Tournament Chances: 0% (TeamRankings.com), 0/95 brackets (BracketMatrix.com)

To Know: With a 20th loss approaching, the Mountaineers need a conference tournament miracle.

This Week: Wednesday vs. UCF, Saturday at Texas

Tournament Chances: 0%, 0/95 brackets

To Know: Oklahoma State is now firmly in the "need a miracle" category. Nothing but a Big 12 title can get them into the NCAA Tournament.

12. Central Florida (14-12, 5-9)

This week: Wednesday at Oklahoma State, Saturday vs. Iowa State.

Tournament Chances: 2%, 0/95 brackets

To Know: An upset over Texas Tech gave UCF a mild boost. They still have to get an amazing surge to enter the NCAA conversation.

11. Cincinnati (16-11, 5-9)

This week: Tuesday at Houston, Saturday vs. Kansas State

Tournament Chances: 16%, 0/95 brackets

To Know: A brutal week basically knocked Cincinnati squarely off the NCAA bubble. They need a 2-0 week to climb back on.

Work to Do

Tylor Perry and Kansas State are working toward an NCAA Tournament.

10. Kansas State (16-11, 6-8)

This week: Beating West Virginia on Monday, at Cincinnati on Saturday

Tournament Chances: 39%, 1/95 brackets

To Know: A big win over BYU (couple with a Cincy collapse) give K-State a meaningful boost. Big week coming up, but 2-0 is entirely possible.

This week: Monday vs. Baylor, Saturday at BYU

Tournament Chances: 49%, 95/95 brackets

To Know: A nice week for TCU certainly doesn't hurt. The Horned Frogs need to keep it up against a more challenging slate this week.

8. Oklahoma (19-8, 7-7)

This week: Wednesday at Iowa State, Saturday vs. Houston

Tournament Chances: 47%, 95/95 brackets

To Know: It's a brutal week for Oklahoma, and avoiding 0-2 would be huge.

7. Texas (17-10, 6-8)

This week: Tuesday at Texas Tech, Saturday vs. Oklahoma State

Beat Kansas State 62-56, Saturday at Kansas

Tournament Chances: 71%, 94/95 brackets

To Know: This should be a relatively easy week for Texas, and they could draw to even in league play.

Probably In the Field

Coach Mark Pope and BYU are trying to keep a spot in the NCAA Tournament field.

6. BYU (19-8, 7-7)

This Week: Tuesday at Kansas, Saturday vs. TCU

Tournament Chances: 82%, 95/95 brackets

To Know: It was a tough week for BYU with a big win followed by a perhaps equally big loss. They're still on the right side of the bubble, but their margin slid a bit.

5. Texas Tech (19-8. 8-6)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Texas, Saturday at West Virginia

Tournament Chances: 96%, 95/95 brackets

To Know: Like BYU, Tech had a chance to all but lock down a spot, but also lost. Avoiding a 0-2 week is key.

Definitely In the Field

4. Baylor (19-8, 8-6)

This Week: Monday vs. TCU, Saturday vs. Kansas

Tournament Chances: 100%, 95/95

To Know: As mentioned last week, even an 0-2 week didn't hurt the Bears. Still it's time to get some momentum.

3. Iowa State (21-6, 10-4)

This Week: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma, Saturday at UCF

Tournament Chances: 100%, 95/95

To Know: The Cyclones can still make a run at the league title with what should be a fairly easy 2-0 week.

2. Kansas (21-6, 9-5)

This Week: Tuesday vs. BYU, Saturday at Baylor

Tournament Chances: 100%, 95/95

To Know: This is a much tougher week for Kansas than Iowa State, and the Cyclones could well jump the Jayhawks.

1. Houston (24-3, 11-3)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Cincinnati, Saturday at Oklahoma

Tournament Chances: 100%, 95/95

To Know: Houston is realistically at the point of playing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It's been a phenomenal season.

A 2-0 week pretty much wraps up the Big 12 for the Cougars. And perhaps a No. 1 NCAA seed as well.