Big East basketball power rankings: A look at the conference standings and NCAA tournament chances after week 15

The Big East Conference is among the toughest conferences in college basketball. There are a few familiar faces at the top of the Big East power rankings, with just a few weeks left until selection Sunday.

With a seemingly unanimous number one team controlling the top of the conference, there are still some surprising teams creeping their way to the top of the standings.

This ranking of Big East squads will compare the teams records, upcoming games, and chances of punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament in March.

Big East Power Rankings

#1. UConn Huskies

Connecticut v Georgetown

Record: 24-3 (14-2, 1st in Big East)

Upcoming games:

vs Villanova (Feb. 24 - 8:00 p.m. EST)

vs Seton Hall (Mar. 3 - 12:00 p.m. EST)

@ #7 Marquette (Mar. 6 - 8:30 p.m. EST)

The Huskies have stood at the top of the AP Top 25 for the majority of the season and thus earn the top spot in the Big East power rankings. They are poised for another NCAA Tournament run as a top seed in their attempt to repeat as champions.

#2. Creighton Blue Jays

Creighton v Xavier

Record: 20-7 (11-5, 3rd in Big East)

Upcoming games:

@ St. John's (Feb. 25 - 12:00 p.m. EST)

vs Seton Hall (Feb. 28 - 9:00 p.m. EST)

vs #7 Marquette (Mar. 2 - 2:30 p.m. EST)

Creighton has made the jump to second in the power rankings after shocking the nation and upsetting UConn on Tuesday night. The Blue Jays look to be headed back to the NCAA Tournament this season after making the Elite Eight as a six-seed last year.

#3. Marquette Golden Eagles

St. John's v Marquette

Record: 19-6 (10-4, 2nd in Big East)

Upcoming games:

vs DePaul (Feb. 21 - 9:00 p.m. EST)

vs Xavier (Feb. 25 - 5:00 p.m. EST)

vs Providence (Feb. 28 - 7:00 p.m. EST)

Marquette is a strong shooting team, mainly from inside the arc. They should earn a tournament bid where they can attempt to avenge their second-round exit last season as a two-seed.

#4. Villanova Wildcats

Butler v Villanova

Record: 15-11 (9-4, 6th in Big East)

Upcoming games:

@ #1 UConn (Feb. 24 - 8:00 p.m. EST)

vs Georgetown (Feb. 27 - 6:30 p.m. EST)

@ Providence (Mar. 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST)

A rocky month of January for the Wildcats saw them lose five consecutive games, which took them from a definite tournament team to a potential bubble team.

The top free throw shooting team in the country, paired with an experienced roster, could be the perfect recipe for the Wildcats to make a deep tournament run should they make it in.

#5. Seton Hall Pirates

Xavier v Seton Hall

Record: 17-9 (10-5, 4th in Big East)

Upcoming games:

vs Butler (Feb. 24 - 8:30 p.m. EST)

@ #15 Creighton (Feb. 28 - 9:00 p.m. EST)

@ #1 UConn (Mar 3 - 12 p.m. EST)

Seton Hall is among the top free-throw shooting teams in the nation. They've proven they can beat the top teams in the nation when they handed UConn a loss in the conference opener back in December. The Pirates could easily get hot and make a run in the Big East Tournament to earn their way into the tournament.

#6. Providence Friars

Providence v Villanova

Record: 17-9 (8-7, 5th in Big East)

Upcoming games:

@ Xavier (Feb. 21 - 8:00 p.m. EST)

@ #7 Marquette (Feb. 28 - 7:00 p.m. EST)

vs Villanova (Mar. 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST)

Providence took out both Creighton and Marquette earlier this season to narrow the gap between those teams in the Big East standings. Providence will have to finish their season strong if they hope to make the NCAA Tournament this season. This will be no easy task, however, as they still have matchups with Marquette and UConn remaining.

#7. Xavier Musketeers

Xavier v Seton Hall

Record: 13-12 (7-7, 7th in Big East)

Upcoming games:

vs Providence (Feb. 21 - 8:00 p.m. EST)

@ #7 Marquette (Feb. 25 - 5:00 p.m. EST)

vs DePaul (Feb. 28 - 7:00 p.m. EST)

Xavier's ability to move the ball around, along with their strength in the offensive rebounding department, makes them a team that could make a late push towards the top of the Big East standings. Their NCAA Tournament faith could rely on how things shake out with Villanova and Providence in a crowded middle area of the conference standings.

#8. Butler Bulldogs

Butler v Villanova

Record: 16-11 (7-9, 8th in Big East)

Upcoming games:

@ Seton Hall (Feb. 24 - 8:30 p.m. EST)

vs St. John's (Feb. 28 - 8:30 p.m. EST)

@ DePaul (Mar. 2 - 12 p.m. EST)

Butler's chances at an NCAA Tournament appearance this season are beginning to fade. They've lost three in a row and have a tough matchup against Seton Hall next on the schedule.

#9. St. John's Red Storm

St. John's v Marquette

Record: 14-12 (6-9, 9th in Big East)

Upcoming games:

@ Georgetown (Feb. 21 - 7:00 p.m. EST)

vs #15 Creighton (Feb. 25 - 12:00 p.m. EST)

@ Butler (Feb. 28 - 8:30 p.m. EST)

St. John's looked like they were headed towards an NCAA Tournament berth before their season was derailed. The Red Storm have been in the headlines recently for coach Rick Patino's choice of words about his squad's recent performances. They have lost eight of their last 10 games and look to be on the outside looking in as far as the NCAA Tournament goes.

#10. Georgetown Hoyas

Villanova v Georgetown

Record: 8-17 (1-13, 10th in Big East)

Upcoming games:

vs St. John's (Feb. 21 - 7:00 p.m. EST)

@ DePaul (Feb. 24 - 6:00 p.m. EST)

@ Villanova (Feb. 27 - 6:30 p.m. EST)

Georgetown's season has been in a downward trend as they've lost their last 10 games in a row. Their most recent victory came against last place DePaul on January 6. They can attempt to end their season on a positive note over their final six games of the regular season, but they will not be selected for the NCAA Tournament.

#11. DePaul Blue Demons

DePaul v Butler

Record: 3-22 (0-14, 11th in Big East)

Upcoming games:

@ #7 Marquette (Feb. 21 - 9:00 p.m. EST)

vs Georgetown (Feb. 24 - 6:00 p.m. EST)

@ Xavier (Feb. 28 - 7:00 p.m. EST)

The Blue Demons have yet to win a conference game as they sit in last place in the Big East standings. Their last victory was over Chicago State back in December, and they have lost 13 straight since then. With no postseason hopes for this season, the Blue Demons might look to pull out a few upsets.