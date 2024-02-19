What are the odds of UConn winning March Madness 2024? Exploring the Huskies' future in the 2024 season

After their stellar run to the top last year, the UConn Huskies are once again in the running for the coveted NCAA men's basketball championship. With excellent performances all around the floor and an incredibly balanced roster, the Huskies are currently ranked the best team in the nation by the AP, and it's not hard to see why.

That said, betting against UConn in this year's March Madness could be a not-so-good idea. Winning back-to-back national championships in the NCAA is hard (more on this later), and things could always go where one least expects it. But people already have their expectations, nevertheless.

What are the odds of UConn winning March Madness 2024?

UConn's odds of winning March Madness 2024 are at the very least, good. Earlier in the year, people put their odds as high as +1000 on a good day. Updated odds for the Huskies have already come back down to earth, though, considering they will have stiff competition.

The competition comes from the Purdue Boilermakers and their towering center Zach Edey. Purdue is often tying UConn's odds at around +650 (via Covers), showing that people believe that the Boilermakers will not falter in the first round again after last year's embarrassing early exit.

Here are the odds for the rest of the best teams in NCAA men's hoops at the moment:

Houston Cougars +900

Arizona Wildcats +1,100

Tennessee Volunteers +1,500

Auburn Tigers +1,700

North Carolina Tar Heels +2,000

Alabama Crimson Tide +2,000

Iowa State Cyclones +2,000

Marquette Golden Eagles +2,000

Kansas Jayhawks +2,500

Duke Blue Devils +2,500

Can UConn win back-to-back NCAA championships?

In any team sport, nothing is as hard as defending a championship, and the NCAA is no exception. So if UConn win again, they'll join a veritable pantheon of only seven schools to have ever won back-to-back national titles since 1939. These are as follows (via NBC Sports Chicago):

Oklahoma State (formerly Oklahoma A&M College) - 1945, 1946

Kentucky - 1948, 1949

San Francisco - 1955, 1956

Cincinnati - 1961, 1962

UCLA - 1964, 1965, 1967-1973 (seven straight titles)

Duke - 1991, 1992

Florida - 2006, 2007

As one can see, many of the teams that won consecutive NCAA championships hail from extremely different eras of basketball. UConn is up against history, as the last time anyone defended their national title was 17 years ago. It is a crystal-clear testament to just how difficult a task it is.