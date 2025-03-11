Big Ten men's basketball awards: Full list of top performers announced ft. Braden Smith and more

With the regular season now over, the Big Ten has released its men's basketball award winners ahead of the conference tournament. Here's a detailed list of this year's Big Ten men's basketball award winners.

Big Ten men's basketball awards for 2024-25 season

Big Ten Player of the Year

The Big Ten Player of the Year award is given to the player determined to be the best overall in the conference. This honor was given to Braden Smith of Purdue. The junior guard is averaging a career-best 16.3 points per game this season, along with 4.7 rebounds and an NCAA second-best 8.8 assists.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award honors players whose defensive contributions have been the most significant to their team's success this season. Penn State's Ace Baldwin Jr. was given the award. The guard is putting up 14.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 7.1 apg in his senior season. His defensive contributions include an average of 2.4 defensive rebounds per game and 2.4 steals.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Big Ten Freshman of the Year recognizes the player who has made the biggest impact in their first college season. Maryland center Derik Queen was given the award.

Queen has started every game for the Terrapins this season and averages 30.2 minutes of playing time. As a freshman, the center averages 15.7 ppg, 9.2 rpg and 2.0 apg, and shoots 52.6% from the field.

Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year

The Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year award highlights the player who has made the biggest impact on their team despite not being a part of the starting five. This season, the honor was given to Illinois' Will Riley.

The freshman forward has made just five starts this season but has made 31 game appearances. Riley is averaging 12.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 2.3 apg for the Fighting Illini.

Big Ten Coach of the Year

Big Ten Coach of the Year recognizes the coach who has been most influential in their team's success. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was given the award. Izzo has served as the Spartans coach for 30 years and has led the team to a No. 7 ranking and a 26-5 record this season.

Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year

The Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year Award, named for the former Wisconsin assistant coach, is given to the assistant who has had the biggest impact on their team. The honor was given to Michigan State's Doug Wojcik. He has helped lead the Spartans since the 2018-19 season.

Big Ten men's basketball All-Teams for 2024-25 season

Big Ten First Team

The Big Ten First Team recognizes the best players in the conference. Fans often debate which players should or should not have been included, but the following is who voters named to the First Team. Players in all caps were unanimous picks.

Vladislav Goldin, Michigan

Brice Williams, Nebraska

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Braden Smith, Purdue

John Tonje, Wisconsin

Big Ten Second Team

The Second Team honors significant contributors who didn't make the cut for the First Team. The following players were named to the Big Ten Second Team.

Derik Queen, Maryland

Danny Wolf, Michigan

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Big Ten Third Team

The Big Ten Third Team highlights additional honorees. These are the players included in the third team by the Big Ten Media voting panel.

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland

Jase Richardson, Michigan State

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Big Ten Honorable Mentions

The following is a list of honorable mentions selected by the voting panel.

Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois

Malik Reneau, Indiana

Oumar Ballo, Indiana

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Julian Reese, Maryland

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

Nate Bittle, Oregon

Jackson Shelstad, Oregon

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

Desmond Claude, USC

Great Osobor, Washington

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

Big Ten All-Freshman Team

The Big Ten All-Freshman Team is a list of top-performing freshmen compiled by Big Ten coaches. The following players were included on this season's All-Freshman Team.

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Derik Queen, Maryland

Jase Richardson, Michigan State

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Big Ten All-Defensive Team

The Big Ten All-Defensive Team, selected by coaches, highlights the top defensive performers in the conference. Here are the players who were selected to this exclusive team.

Jadin Akins, Michigan State

TJ Bamba, Oregon

Nate Bittle, Oregon

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Kobe Johnson, UCLA

2024-25 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

The Big Ten Sportsmanship Award is compiled by Big Ten coaches to recognize players who have shown admirable sportsmanship this season. The following is the list of this year's honorees.

Ben Humrichous, ILL

Anthony Leal, IND

Ladji Dembele, IOWA

Selton Miguel, MD

Nimari Burnett, MICH

Nick Sanders, MSU

Kadyn Betts, MINN

Rollie Worster, NEB

Brooks Barnhizer, NU

James Cooper, ORE

Kalen Etzler, OSU

Puff Johnson, PSU

Caleb Furst, PUR

Zach Martini, RU

Lazar Stefanovic, UCLA

Harrison Hornery, USC

Wilhelm Breidenbach, WASH

Markus Ilver, WIS

