USC Trojans senior guard Rejean Tremaine "Boogie" Ellis Jr. could be on his way to the NBA next season after two years at Memphis and three at USC. His NBA future has been in question recently as to when or if he will be selected in the draft.

Through five seasons at both Memphis and USC, Ellis, who is 6-foot-3 is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals. In 24 games this season, Ellis is leading the Trojans in scoring averaging 16.4 ppg.

Although he is considered undersized with a slim frame, he has a gift for getting to the basket and creating an offensive spark. He has drawn comparisons to former LA Lakers guard Jordan Farmar.

Boogie Ellis is projected to be a late second-round pick or a potential undrafted G League player. Here are teams that could be a good fit for him if he is selected in the NBA draft.

5 best NBA landing spots for Boogie Ellis

#1, Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

The Suns have been running their lineup lacking a true point guard after losing Chris Paul and Cameron Payne. While Ellis may not be a day-one NBA starter, being drafted by Phoenix could give him a good chance to grow into that role.

Playing alongside stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal would be good for Ellis to develop his game and make sure he reaches his maximum potential. His ability to get to the rim could help create more space for the Suns' group of lights-out shooters.

#3, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets possess an electric offense fueled by Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. This would be great for Ellis to learn and improve his game behind a championship-caliber squad.

Denver has shown how it can develop young guards after turning Jamal Murray into a star and Christian Braun into a pivotal role player. Even if Ellis receives limited minutes, there is a plethora of knowledge that their stars can pass on.

#3, Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have the point guard position locked up for the Dallas Mavericks. But putting Ellis behind these two All-Stars could develop his offensive game tremendously.

Being under the leadership of Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd would be another advantage of being selected by Dallas. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Kidd was a similar size to Ellis during his playing days.

Even if Ellis gets little to no playing time for the Mavs, having these teachers could be a huge boost for later in his career.

#4, Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton

The Pacers are a team on the rise after having fairly low expectations. Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as a young star and key piece for Indiana.

The Pacers could select Boogie Ellis with their projected late second-round pick. This would put Ellis on a young, but mature squad that has proven it can win. Ellis could learn under Haliburton and veteran T.J. McConnell and grow with this team that is on pace to make a future championship run.

#5, Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis guard Ja Morant

When talented, undersized NBA guards are mentioned, Ja Morant is one of the first names that comes to mind. Morant would be an excellent player for Boogie Ellis to learn from. Marcus Smart could help advance his defensive game, too.

This team, when healthy, is an electric group that has knock-down shooters and paint scorers. Even if Ellis doesn't see much meaningful game time, it could be a great opportunity for his development.