“Breakout season otw”: Fans react as Mikey Williams posts 4-word caption to announce commitment to Sacramento State

College basketball fans reacted to Mikey Williams' latest social media post, giving praise to God as he announced his commitment to play for Sacramento State on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 incoming sophomore, who played for UCF last season, posted a four-word caption with a photo, confirming his commitment to play with the Hornets.

"All Glory to God ✅✅✅."

College hoops enthusiasts were mixed on Williams' latest move, with On3 college and high school basketball recruiting insider Joe Tipton claiming the former high school phenom will have a breakout season for the Mike Bibby-coached team.

"Breakout season otw," Tipton wrote.

Top reaction to Mikey Williams' IG post. (Image Source: @mikey/Instagram)

Other fans showed love and excitement to Williams, who is expected to be given a new lease of life under new Hornets coach and former national champion Mike Bibby and general manager Shaquille O'Neal.

Other reactions to Mikey Williams' post on Instagram. (Image Source; @mikey/Instagram)

Williams was acquired from the transfer portal after one season with UCF. He appeared in 18 games (five starts) for the Knights and averaged 5.1 points per game.

He will team up with O'Neal's son Shaqir and 6-foot-11 San Diego transfer Jeremiah "Bear" Cherry, who posted 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for UNLV last season.

The trio looks to help Sacramento State climb to the top of the Big Sky Conference after finishing the 2024-25 season in last place with a 7-25 record (3-15 in Big Sky).

Sacramento State president Luke Wood hopes reforms in basketball, football will entice more investments

Sacramento State's latest moves in men's basketball and football would entice more investors and NIL money in the future. In a statement, 43-year-old university president and Sac State alumnus Luke Wood said that they are aiming to expand through income-generating sports like basketball and football.

The university is on the right track with its vision for the football and basketball teams. The school upgraded its basketball facility and created the Sac12 fundraising campaign to entice more NIL deals. Sacramento State also announced plans to construct a new football stadium for the purpose of moving the program from FCS to FBS.

"It's all about elevation," Wood told CapRadio in Sacramento. "If you want to be in the big time, you’ve got to basically act like it. We’re bringing in the best coaches. We’re bringing in the best players. And it’s time for us to fix two programs that did not do well last year. Football did not do well. Men’s basketball did not do well."

Wood noted that now is the time for the university to ensure its future in connection with its dream of transferring to the reformed Pac-12 Conference. The Sacramento State president hopes the investment in basketball and football will usher in a new era for the university's sports program.

