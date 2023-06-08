Brice Sensabaugh 2023 NBA Draft prediction: Where will the Buckeyes forward land?

Brice Sensabaugh from the Ohio State Buckeyes will be one of the most polarizing players in the 2023 NBA draft. He is a walking bucket but struggles on the defensive end. He needs to figure out how to improve there, and where he is drafted will be extremely important in tapping into the potential he provides.

Sensabaugh is one of the best offensive players in the entire class, but the lack of defensive ability could see him fall a bit as other forwards hear their names ahead of him. What teams are going to be interested in him?

What to expect out of Brice Sensabaugh at the NBA level

Sensabaugh has a lot of things to like as he is going to find ways to put the ball in the basket from anywhere on the floor. He is listed at 6-6 236 pounds and should do incredibly well in a defensive-minded system. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team with the Buckeyes and could do well with the right system around him.

Brice Sensabaugh only played one season of college basketball for the Ohio State Buckeyes and did incredibly well. In 33 games, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks over 24.5 minutes per game. He was able to produce both off the bench and in a starting role, as he started 21 of the 33 games he played in.

The best part about his game has been his ability to shoot the basketball with conviction. He shot 48 percent from the floor, 40.5 percent from three-point land, and 83 percent from the free-throw line.

A team that could be interested in his service could be the Portland Trail Blazers with the 23rd pick. He could be another scoring option to pair with point guard Damian Lillard and really transform the offense. He is a potential secondary scoring option that can average 15-20 points per game.

Another team would be the Houston Rockets, as they have the 20th pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He can be a solid addition to a young team that is trying to get out of their rebuild after a 22-60 season. Pairing Brice Sensabaugh with a young core of Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green, and Kenyon Martin Jr would be a great addition.

What team will be adding Brice Sensabaugh to their roster?

