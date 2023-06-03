Brice Sensabaugh was one of the fastest risers in NBA Draft circles throughout the 2022 season. The Freshman guard quickly became a sensation for the Buckeyes, and by the season's end, there was no disputing that he was their best player.

The NBA Draft scouting community and analytics both like Sensabaugh as a prospect, whose usage rate for the Buckeyes topped all players in the Big Ten in 2022.

Entering the draft following his freshman season, the 19-year-old is raw, but the upside is there. How do NBA front offices evaluate his talent? Let's dive in and find out.

STRENGTHS:

Brice Sensabaugh has some electric offensive traits. The Ohio State swingman's game adapts well to the modern NBA. Sensabaugh is an exceptional shooter from deep and would stretch the floor upon his NBA arrival. He can knock down shots as a spot-up shooter and is on the move in the pick-and-roll game that dominates the NBA.

Sensabaugh stepped up for the Buckeyes in 2022, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. The moment was never too big for the freshman, which is a good sign as we look forward to his professional career.

Standing 6'6, Sensabaugh has the length and the frame to compete at the NBA level. He could get stronger, but that is the case for virtually every prospect.

WEAKNESSES:

The Ohio State Guard remains undeveloped on both ends of the court. Sensabaugh doesn't have a wide array of moves offensively. He will struggle at the NBA level if he doesn't develop additional counters, as professional athletes will take away what you are most comfortable with.

The youngster struggles on the defensive end of the court, with lateral agility, and is beaten too easily by quicker guards.

Sensabaugh must tighten up a shaky handle, or NBA guards will eat him alive at the next level. Defense at the NBA level is another level, and Sensabaugh could turn the ball over enough that the NBA team can't trust him on the court in critical moments.

OVERALL:

The NBA front offices love wingmen with length, and Brice Sensabaugh fits the bill. He doesn't quite meet the definition of '3-and-D' because his defense remains suspect.

Sensabaugh has a mid-range game, and his shooting stroke from the deep is elite. If the coaching staff that drafts him can elevate his game on the defensive end of the court, then Sensabaugh can become a starter at the next level.

His offense is miles ahead of his defense, so for now, the team that drafts him can carve out a bench role. Long-term, don't be surprised if Brice Sensabaugh becomes a reliable NBA starter.

