3 best point guards of NBA playoffs 2023 so far

When it comes to team composition, arguably the most vital role in the squad is the point guard position.

These guards are usually in charge of setting the tone for their team. Coaches assign them to initiate plays and ensure that the other four players complete them. Aside from playmaking, they also have the ability to take over on offense when needed.

While we can name many guards who are efficient at the one position, we want to focus on the best to do it in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Automatically, the guy who comes to the top of everyone's head should be Steph Curry. While the Golden State Warriors have already been eliminated, Curry singlehandedly carried his team all the way until the semifinals.

Then there are players like James Harden and Ja Morant who've also played efficiently. Harden deserves to be on this list because of how he has taken over the Philadelphia 76ers during Joel Embiid's absence. Although the Sixers are not alive in the playoffs now, Harden reminded everyone why he's a former league MVP.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant might be an unpopular pick, but looking at his game alone, the Memphis Grizzlies star deserves to be praised for his work as a point guard. Despite Morant's inappropriate antics outside the court, the Grizzlies guard means business on the basketball court. Like Steph Curry, Morant mostly took care of the majority of the offensive load for Memphis.

Closer look at top point guards in 2023 NBA playoffs

Here are the top three:

1) Steph Curry

Despite his team's lackluster performances, Steph Curry remained consistent to help defending champions Golden State Warriors win back-to-back championship.

Although that was not to be, in 13 playoff games this season, Curry averaged 30.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. He couldn't focus on playing point guard as much, as he had to act as the team's primary scorer.

2) James Harden

Out of all the point guards on this list, James Harden is the guy who stayed true to his position.

Averaging 20.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 6.2 rebounds, Harden accepted his position at the one and played it masterfully. While making all his teammates look good, he was also able to efficiently contribute to scoring, too.

3) Ja Morant

Ja Morant is kind of like a hybrid of Steph Curry and James Harden in terms of playing the point guard position.

Morant is, without a doubt, a score-first guard, but he also knows how to share the rock when needed. In five playoff games, he averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

