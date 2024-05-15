"Bronny is no D Rose" - Fans shrug off Bronny James' comparison to former NBA MVP despite similar max vertical jump

Basketball fans shrugged off Bronny James' comparison to former NBA Most Valuable Player Derrick Rose despite registering the same maximum vertical jumps in the NBA Draft Combine.

USC guard James had his jump registered at 40.5 feet, half a foot better than the former Memphis Tigers standout, who was chosen as NBA MVP in the 2010-11 season when he was with the Chicago Bulls.

Expand Tweet

One fan, who grew tired of the hype surrounding the son of four-time MVP LeBron James Sr, asked everyone to stop comparing the 19-year-old to Rose.

Expand Tweet

Other fans wanted everyone to realize the difference between the two players, comparing their accomplishments in high school and college.

"The MVP dominated in HS and college. Bronny was a role player in HS and a role player in college," one fan noted.

"Not even close to the same athleticism. D Rose had one of the best first steps in league history. Guy could drive to the paint and finish at will. Nobody could stop him except his injuries," a fan stressed.

"The difference? As a freshman, D Rose led his college team to the championship game & was 3rd team All-American. Rose was a human highlight reel. The comparison is unfair to Bronny," another fan added.

Another hoops fan took note of six-foot-three Providence standout Devin Carter, who jointly holds the record for the maximum vertical jump of 42 inches. He warned that Bronny could end up like Carter in the future.

Expand Tweet

Bronny James quiet in NBA Draft Combine scrimmage

Bronny James scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in 19 minutes in an NBA Draft Combine scrimmage on Tuesday

Bronny James played in a scrimmage at the NBA Draft Combine on Tuesday and finished with four points and four rebounds in 19 minutes, helping Team St. Andrews in an 89-81 victory over Team Forehan Kelly.

The USC guard had fewer opportunities to make an impact in the ballgame. His performance in scrimmage came a day after he leaped 40.5 inches and impressed many scouts with his three-point shooting abilities.

James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in one season with USC. He is given at least a few weeks to decide if he would stay in the draft or return to college basketball.

Will Bronny James stay in the NBA Draft or return to college next season? Let us know in the comments section below.