NBA insider predicts Bronny James kicking off his career in G-league to boost ticket sales

Second-generation hooper Bronny James is currently participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois. Ahead of the two-night NBA draft next month, Bronny and the rest of the 2024 draft prospects are showcasing their skills in the combine. Of course, many fans and analysts have indicated that this year's draft class seems less stacked than years past.

French standout Alex Sarr is projected to go first on many mock drafts, with Purdue big man Zach Edey expected to go in the top three as well. The further removed we get from the top three, however, the more uncertain things get.

Given that, there's been some uncertainty around where Bronny will wind up falling in the 2024 NBA draft. According to longtime insider Adrian Wojnarowski, regardless of where Bronny goes, or whether his dad follows, he's likely to start his career in the G League.

During the ESPN NBA Combine show on Tuesday, he weighed in:

"Bronny James is going to have an impact for organizations, not just on the basketball side, but potentially on the business side. He's almost assuredly going to start in the G League. He will pack G League arenas, merchandising all of those make him an attractive player whether it's late first round or second round.

So I think certainly his opportunity to play in the NBA is there."

Looking at Bronny James' future in the NBA after a lackluster freshman year at USC

The fact that many are considering this year's draft class to be a weak one could play to Bronny James' favor. Without a high number of clear-cut prospects, there's a significant opportunity for Bronny James to wind up getting drafted midway through the first round.

As many have continued to point out, however, his college stats with USC aren't on par with an NBA level, or those of his peers who hope to get drafted first round. Over 25 games played as a freshman, James averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Although his stats don't jump off the page, his defensive abilities and court IQ have drawn plenty of fans and scouts to him. In addition, with the possibility of LeBron James joining him on whatever team he gets drafted to, many have wondered if teams will take a chance on drafting Bronny.

During the NBA Draft Combine, Bronny impressed with his play. While he measured at just 6'1, several inches shorter than the 6'4 USC had him listed at, he finished fourth for max vertical numbers with 40.5 inches.

At the same time, he also impressed from downtown, going 19-25 in the three-point segment. Given that, the combine may be a big contributing factor in helping James' draft stock.

Whether he starts his career in the NBA, or the G League as Adrian Wojnarowski has predicted, it's clear that his career is just getting started.