Bronny James' car collection: Which car does LeBron James' son drive?

USC Trojans basketball star Bronny James has been in the spotlight for virtually his whole life, and despite having a cardiac event before he made his collegiate debut, he is still expected to be drafted into the NBA at some point.

Bronny is not only a competent basketball player, but he's also the all-time NBA top point scorer, LeBron James's son, which has given him a bit of a marketing push and clout in endorsement deals.

As a result, even before he had played a single game of college basketball, he was already one of the most valuable student-athletes, according to On3, and he has a luxury car collection to match his status.

So, what does Bronny drive?

Bronny James' car collection

Bronny was gifted a Dodge Challenger SRT for his 16th birthday by his father, according to TMZ, but it's not the only car he owns.

He posted and then deleted pictures of his prom date car a few months ago on his Instagram page. It was a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One, a limited edition GT Coupe.

Among other vehicles in his collection, according to Sports Rush, are a Jeep Wrangler, a Tesla Model X and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Bronny James, the king of NIL

Bronny James is the undisputed king of NIL and has been for a while now. According to ON3, he has a NIL valuation of $7.3 million which puts him at No. 1 among all student-athletes, and he hasn't even played for USC yet.

He has 13.5 million followers on various social media platforms, which gives him immense bargaining power when negotiating his lucrative NIL deals.

Last year, Bronny was one of the student-athletes signed to Nike, continuing a legacy started by his father 20 years ago. He explained the importance of the deal in an interview with Complex.

"For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me," Bronny James said.

James started getting brand endorsements as a high school star and was the first high schooler to be signed by Beats by Dre.

To highlight his marketability, he was even used to promote the popular franchise "Fast X" before it was released to much acclaim back in March of this year.

With indications from LeBron James that his freshman son is gearing up to make his USC debut soon, the USC star's value might just be about to skyrocket again.