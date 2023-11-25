LeBron James predicts a storm incoming as Bronny James nears USC debut

LeBron James continues to hype the return to basketball of his eldest son, Bronny James. The University of Southern California freshman has yet to make his debut for his team after suffering a cardiac arrest in July. The younger James underwent a successful surgery on what the family called a “congenital heart defect.” There has been no timetable for his first collegiate basketball game but everyone’s expecting it to be sometime this season.

On Sunday, the former Sierra Canyon standout did his warmups together with his Trojans teammates for the first time this season. Before the game against Brown, James joined some passing and shooting drills.

Bronny James was on the court again for pregame warmups against Seton Hall. He was still limited, though, attempting just three shots while doing more passing and dribbling.

LeBron James went on Instagram to show off:

“The [storm] is coming”

LeBron James drums up the potential USC debut of his son Bronny James.

On Nov. 6, “King James” responded to reporters when pressed about the status of his eldest son. He told them the college freshman passed a recent medical examination and would soon join the Trojan’s practices. The LA Lakers superstar added that playing this season is still the goal of his son.

After the warmup against Brown, LeBron James said “He’s almost there.”

Heading into the game versus Seton Hall, USC Trojans coach Andy Enfield was asked for an update on Bronny James’ first game. Enfield responded:

"As soon as his family wants to put out a statement, they will do that. I'm the wrong person to ask. I'm just a basketball coach so I don't deal with the medical side of things. All I can say is that he's a big part of our team."

Bronny James’ live-game attendance in LeBron James’ games will be sporadic

On Sunday, Bronny James came to Crypto.com Arena to watch his father LeBron James drag the LA Lakers to a thrilling 105-104 win over the Houston Rockets. The four-time MVP scored 37 points including the game-winning free throw.

After the game, the NBA superstar had this to say about his son’s presence:

"It was great to have him here. To see my man with a smile. Anybody who's got college kids, you know they leave and you might not see him for a week or two and then they show up at your house for laundry and a warm, fresh meal.

“He's got school, practice and he's training. Listen, the boy's 19 years old. That's what FaceTime video is for."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers open a four-game road trip starting with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Their next game at Crypto.com Arena will be on Dec. 2 versus, coincidentally, the Houston Rockets.

Perhaps Bronny James will come to visit the arena and watch his father play.