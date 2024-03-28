"Bronny James is gone": Andy Enfield leaving USC for SMU's top job has college hoops world throwing countless speculations 

According to reports, Southern Methodist University is expected to hire USC head coach Andy Enfield, which has led to countless speculations about the future of Bronny James.

Enfield has been coaching the Trojans for 11 seasons and has reached three straight NCAA tournaments before having a tough season this year with a 15-18 record.

The news of Enfield's potential departure has led to countless uncertainties about whether James will stay at USC if the coach leaves for the top job at SMU.

The Trojans might not be James' best option if Enfield departs, given that James had a challenging first year in the NCAA.

Enfield's potential departure ignited a flurry of speculation among college basketball fans:

“Is Bronny going with,” one fan tweeted.

“Bronny [James] is gone,” another tweeted.

“Bronny James is trashhh,” a fan wrote.

“Andy Enfield was a disappointment at USC in his final season. Wasted Isaiah Collier, almost wasted Bronny James. Sad and unfortunate, good riddance,” one commented.

“Bronny James to the ACC,” another tweeted.

LeBron James opens up on watching Bronny James on college court

Bronny James is facing a critical decision amidst USC's coaching transition. On their new "Mind the Game" podcast, co-hosts JJ Redick and LeBron James talked about all things basketball. Recently, James shared that watching his son play college basketball is hard for him.

He mentioned that the NBA is the best league in the world, so it's tough to watch his son play college basketball:

"The NBA is the best league in the world," James said. "That's why it's hard to watch my son play college basketball.

“It is hard watching a 40-minute college basketball game,” he added. “It's hard. I get more anxiety and I sweat more watching college basketball, especially my son now, than I've ever done in my life."

Bronny played in 25 games during the 2023-24 season after a scary health incident that caused him to go into cardiac arrest during a summer workout. He ended his freshman year averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

On the same podcast, LeBron shared his frustration with daily comparisons and how it affects his legacy. He believes that it's not good for the youth:

“I was getting very frustrated with the daily comparisons every single day. Who's better between you and Dave McMenamin? Or how does this affect your legacy? If this guy played in the '50s, or if this guy from the '50s played today, it's not good for the youth,” LeBron James said.

Do you agree with LeBron James' perspective on finding it tough to watch his son play college basketball due to the NBA being the best league in the world?

