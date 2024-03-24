Former Lakers defends Bronny James' underwhelming stats citing LeBron James' son NBA potential

USC guard Bronny James doesn’t have the best stats for a freshman, which puts his 2024 NBA draft standing in serious doubt. Earlier, ESPN removed LeBron James’ son from the 2024 mock draft, and the LA Lakers star had a stern reply to leave him alone and not put pressure on him. However, for former NBA champion Metta World Peace, Bronny James’ window is still open.

Bronny is in his freshman year with the Trojans this year and was projected to declare for the 2024 NBA draft. However, after being left out of the mock draft, there was news that he might choose not to declare for the draft this year.

In a recent conversation with TMZ, the former Lakers player World Peace was hopeful for Bronny’s future in the league. He said that despite a poor start in his debut season, Bronny still had a chance to have a great career in the pro league.

According to the 2010 NBA champion, the Lakers’ star son has the physique to become a good player.

“I think he has a good option, he has a great build, he is very athletic,” Metta World Peace told TMZ. “I still don’t think he has grown into his body yet. I don’t know if he is gonna be top 50 all-time but in terms of his ability to become a really good player…A starting point guard.”

One of the reasons that Bronny James was not picked in the 2024 mock drafts was his below-average start as a freshman. The 2004 Defensive Player of The Year came in Bronny’s defense and remarked that his window for improvement is still open:

"He is only a freshman, so a lot of people was talking about his numbers, but name a freshman that never averaged more than 4 or 5 and then had no chance going pro? Freshman numbers are freshman numbers."

As a freshman, Bronny James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. However, what has been concerning is his field goal percentage (36.6%). Given his number, picking him wouldn’t be an essay case for any team in the NBA.

Lakers might draft Bronny James to keep LeBron James in LA

LeBron James had earlier expressed his desire to play with his son, Bronny James, before he ended his career in the NBA. Given the recent reports on Bronny’s 2024 draft potential, the possibility of father and son playing in the league is very unlikely.

However, there have been reports that the Lakers are willing to draft James’ eldest son to keep their star in LA. In the 2024-25 season, the four-time NBA champion has a $51.4 million player option, which opens his door to joining any team in the league.

James is arguably the most marketable player in basketball. Signing him would eventually open a big market for any team in the league. Some franchises in the NBA would try to draft Bronny James in the hope of signing James, which is one of the reasons that the Lakers are expected to do everything in their power to keep their superstar player with them.

LeBron James is 39 in his 21st season, and even at such an age, he is averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. Even now, having him on the roster makes him a great asset.