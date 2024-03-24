Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024 

On Sunday, the LA Lakers host their NBA In-Season Tournament Finals opponents Indiana Pacers at home. It's their first regular-season game of the season. The Lakers are ninth in the West with a 38-32 record, while the Pacers are 40-31, sixth in the East. LA technically holds a season series advantage, but it doesn't count as the In-Season Tournament final wasn't considered a regular season contest.

Both teams have had similar ups and downs before and after the In-Season tournament. They've held their own lately in contention for the top six spots in their respective conferences. Every game's a must-win in this scenario for the 2000 NBA Finalists, making Sunday's contest a highly anticipated showdown.

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

NBA TV will broadcast the Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers game live. Bally Sports Indiana and Spectrum SportsNet (LA) will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EDT (7:00 PM PT) at Crypto.com Arena.

Money line: Pacers +136, Lakers -162

Spread: Pacers +4 (-112), Lakers -4 (-108)

Total (o/u): Pacers o241.5 (-112), Lakers u241.5 (-111)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers: Preview

The Pacers have made promising strides lately, recording six wins in their last nine games. They are coming off a 123-111 road win over the Golden State Warriors. Indiana has rediscovered its mojo offensively while significantly improving on defense. The Pascal Siakam addition has done the trick as he grows comfortable with the team's plans and executions.

Indiana has hurt teams with its pace, which ranks second over this 6-3 stretch. Its offense is ninth, and defense is fifth, with a 117.6 and 108.5 efficiency, respectively. Barring Bennedict Mathurin's absence, the Pacers are nearly healthy. Veteran Jalen Johnson is the other player on the injury list, with a questionable status.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have gone 5-3 over their last eight games. They are coming off consecutive wins against the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. Their improved defense has stood out in this stretch. They've been in the bottom three on that end since the All-Star break, so this is a welcome sight.

LA has held its opponents to under 111.5 points while posting a defensive efficiency of 112.6. The offense has remained solid, with a 118.4 rating. The Lakers did an excellent job on Tyrese Haliburton in the In-Season tournament finals, but it was an easier task as the Pacers didn't have a force down low like Pascal Siakam.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James must step up on defense to limit the former All-Star, while Austin Reaves and Cam Reddish would have to do the same against Haliburton.

Anthony Davis is probable, while LeBron James is questionable. Meanwhile, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Colin Castleton have been ruled out with injuries.

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotations

Pacers starting lineup:

PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Andrew Nembhard, SF - Aaron Nesmith, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

T.J. McConnell, Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin could play the most minutes off the bench, while Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker will also be considered for meaningful minutes in the rotation.

Lakers' starting lineup:

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - LeBron James, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Anthony Davis

The Lakers will likely have Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Reddish, Max Christie, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes playing in rotation with the starters.

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers: Betting Tips

LeBron James' point total is 26.5. He's 26.6 ppg over his last nine games and has gone over this point total twice in his past five outings.

Anthony Davis' rebound total is 14.5. Davis has gone over the total in three of his last five appearances and averaged 13.5 rpg over his last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton's assists total is 10.5. He's averaged 10.2 apg across his last 10 games. Haliburton's gone over the total in three of his past five appearances.

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers: Prediction

The oddsmakers predict the LA Lakers as the marginal favorites to win against the Indiana Pacers, with a -167 money line. The Pacers are favored to cover a +4 spread. LA has shown it can contain the Pacers' offense once previously. Having a homecourt advantage also helps its case.

It could be a close contest, but the Lakers might edge in the second half. They have been solid in crunch situations this year.