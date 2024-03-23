Fact Check: Did Bronny James declare for 2024 NBA Draft? Debunking rumors of LeBron James' son stepping into league

Where LeBron James’ son Bronny James plays next will be one of the biggest questions basketball fans will be monitoring. James Jr. could remain at USC for his second year with the Trojans or he could make himself eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. Where his hoops journey takes him is anybody’s guess, making many interested to know where he will take his talents next.

The younger James’ collegiate season ended last week when the Trojans were battered 70-49 by Arizona in the Pac-12 quarterfinals. Against the Wildcats, the former Sierra Canyon guard played 22 minutes and finished with three points. James drained only one of his five three-point attempts for his only basket in the game.

A troll site on X (formerly Twitter) promptly made Bronny James’ future even more interesting with a post:

“BREAKING: Bronny James will be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft, sources tell ESPN.”

Some thought the said post came from the real Adrian Wojnarowski based on the comments. Most, though, quickly figured out that it was clickbait. LeBron James’ eldest son remains undecided about his basketball future.

The first-year Trojan submitted pedestrian numbers of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and nearly a steal per game. The combo guard looked hesitant on offense and it showed in his numbers, making just 36.6% of his shots, including 26.7% from deep. His free-throw shooting accuracy doesn’t bode well for a shooting guard, either. He made only 67.6% of his attempts from the charity line.

Opportunity to get LeBron James heightens excitement for potential Bronny James draft eligibility

LeBron James has more to do with Bronny James’ draft eligibility excitement than the USC player himself. The LA Lakers superstar repeatedly said a few times in the past that he is going to play for the team that picks his son. “King James” even said that it would not be about money when that time comes as he just wants to be with James Jr.

The NBA’s all-time points leader as a player option next season with the Lakers. Although his agent Rich Paul has said that the superstar is not going anywhere, no one will be surprised if the four-time champ makes a different move.

LeBron James’ future could be predicated by what Bronny James decides to do in a month or so. The 2024 NBA Draft will be on June 26-27, 2024, so he will have to declare himself eligible at least weeks before.

The curiosity, and probably the trolling, surrounding James Jr.’s future will not likely go away until he opts to turn pro or stick with USC.